“Mum was fully on board,” Rob revealed. “[She] used to do bodybuilding so she was actually giving me tips. Bindi took a bit of convincing. It was a bit uncomfortable.”

He revealed that he still isn’t entirely comfortable with all the pictures that were eventually shared with the world.

“I’m still not 100% comfortable with some of it anyway, but you know what? We did it and you just got to own it and give it your all,” he said.

Karl then interjected: “Well, it’s worse if your sister likes it,” which sparked Rob to pull a shocked face before breaking into awkward laughter.

Rob also went on to hit out at claims the pictures had been edited to look different before they were published.

“My abs - none of that was airbrushed. That was a lot of work - a lot of work and very little carbohydrates,” insisted the star.

When quizzed about how he’s been handling all the attention, especially from older women, Rob told Today: “I must say this whole process has been an eye-opening experience, that’s for sure. I’ve always dealt with wildlife, but this is the wildest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

“For me, there’s a conservation mission and legacy behind everything I do. The outpouring of support has been amazing, but mostly for my mission, for my message. Everyone is listening to it.”

Rob’s sexy campaign all but broke the internet when it came out last week and spawned countless reactions on social media.

Today host Sarah Abo was lost for words on air when Rob’s photos were shown on screen, remarking of his “python”: “It is quite long, isn’t it?”

Other women on social media remarked whether Rob could “handle a cougar” and if he had “experience” with such an animal, while others commented that the star was “dangling his snake” in front of the world.

“Robert I’m trying to be a lesbian over here,” another comment read. “Not me looking at Steve’s son like this,” one person confessed another, while another wrote, “Bro calm down my wife is on this app.”

Taking to social media last week, Rob shared a little of the fitness routine he followed to bulk up for the shoot.

He shared a video of himself doing pull-ups, lifting weights and doing pushups, writing: “I reckon the most important thing is not to compare yourself to anyone else, just keep trying to be the best version of YOU.

“Listen to your body, keep moving and improving. Treat your whole body, inside and out with kindness, focus on good nutrition and apply a healthy amount of discipline. It has done wonders for my mind, and given me that extra lightness in my step.”