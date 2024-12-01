“It’s difficult navigating that without a father figure. But I have to really praise my entire family, and particularly my mum, on the way in which she’s stepped up, to make sure that – while there will always be part of myself missing and I’ll never be complete – I never felt like I missed out on anything.”

Robert and Steve Irwin.

Robert added: “I hope that somewhere, somehow, he knows I’m trying to make him proud.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Robert shared an unexpected hint about his future, following a social media push by fans for him to become the next 007, prompted by a recent picture of him in a tuxedo.

“One of those people [who suggested me for Bond] was Jasin Boland, who is the photographer for the 007 films with Daniel Craig,” he spilled.

“And when he commented [on my post], I was like: ‘Oh, hang on … [maybe]?’

“To be honest, I’ve always loved the idea of getting into acting and doing drama, because I’ve done a lot of different mediums within the television space and whatnot, and I know a lot of people in that industry.

“It would be an incredible thing to do. So watch this space. I can do a pretty good British accent.”

While a massive upward step, it wouldn’t be Robert’s first time in front of the camera. Earlier this year, he became Julia Morris’ new co-host on I’m A Celebrity following Dr. Chris Brown’s departure.

He became an instant hit with fans, even scoring a coveted Gold Logie nomination just months later at the 2024 Logie Awards – becoming the youngest person to ever do so.

Prince William talks to Robert Irwin during his visit at Signal Hill on November 5 during Earthshot Week in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s live TV and it’s the biggest adrenaline rush ever. That’s what I love,” Robert gushed over his new TV career.

“Life is about pushing yourself and having fun … I’ve learnt a lot. I’ve always wanted to continue the legacy – that’s very important to me, obviously – my dad’s legacy, my family’s legacy. But I want to do it in my own way.

“At the end of the day, my heart still beats khaki. But to be able to step out and try something different every now and again means the world to me.”

