Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to the late Crocodile Hunter on the 18th anniversary of his death.
Steve Irwin, 44, died while filming the documentary Ocean’s Deadliest at the Great Barrier Reef on September 4, 2006. He was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.
On Thursday, Bindi, 26, shared a picture of her dad wrangling a giant crocodile on Instagram.
She captioned the picture: “It is an honour to help continue the work you started. Your legacy lives on in our family, our team, Australia Zoo, Wildlife Warriors and The Crocodile Hunter Lodge. Hope to make you proud.”
Her brother Robert, 20, later re-shared the post.