Terri Irwin has ruled out finding love again, 15 years after the death of her husband Steve Irwin. Photo / Getty Images

Terri Irwin has ruled out finding love again, 15 years after the death of her husband Steve Irwin. Photo / Getty Images

Terri Irwin has surprised followers with a new family photo where she reveals she has ditched her signature blonde hair and is now a brunette.

The Australian conservationist was in New York to attend The Explorers Club Annual Dinner (ECAD) where daughter Bindi Irwin received the President’s Award for Conservation.

Terri Irwin posed with son Robert and daughter Bindi for a family portrait at the event, which she then shared online, revealing her new look to her more than 400,000 Twitter followers.

Congratulations @BindiIrwin! A well deserved award for all your work to protect wildlife and wild places. https://t.co/AXKqwBsEzo — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 29, 2023

“Congratulations @BindiIrwin! A well deserved award for all your work to protect wildlife and wild places,” she wrote on Twitter, retweeting a post by her son Robert which included the portrait by photographer Felix Kunze.

There was no khaki gear in sight as the family of wildlife conservationists posed at the glam event.

Bindi also shared the photo on social media, writing on Instagram: “Here’s to dedicating our lives to protecting, exploring and creating change for our Mother Earth. Thank you ECAD for the President’s Award for Conservation and congratulations to the extraordinary awardees.”

Family moments… try to spot Chandler and Grace playing in the tortoise pond in the background 😂 pic.twitter.com/HFgaWn3Chq — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) March 12, 2023

Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell commented on the photo, gushing about how proud he is of his wife.

Bindi and Robert are the children of Terri and the late Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray in 2006, aged 44.

The couple would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last year. At the time, Terri took to social media to share a tribute to her late husband.

I married this incredible bloke 30 years ago today. What an adventure! Love and legacy live on. pic.twitter.com/FEHTYfh5Xf — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 3, 2022

“I married this incredible bloke 30 years ago today. What an adventure! Love and legacy live on,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the couple.