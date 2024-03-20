Robert Irwin has managed to beat Australia’s biggest stars for a huge TV honour. Photo / Getty Images

Just a couple of days ahead of his debut on prime-time television, Robert Irwin has won the award for Most Popular Broadcast Personality of the Year.

The 20-year-old wildlife enthusiast has managed to beat comedian Hamish Blake for the top prize on the Australian Talent Index’s annual Top Talent Report, marking his first time featuring on the list, reports news.com.au.

The big achievement comes just a few days out from his first appearance as co-host of Channel 10′s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, which hits Aussie screens on Sunday night.

Irwin, who has just began rehearsals for the reality TV series in South Africa with co-host Julia Morris, was overjoyed by the win.

“This is such an incredible honour … It really is for me,” Irwin told news.com.au.

“To be recognised in my home [country] means so much because throughout my life, so much of what I’ve done has ended up being over in the [United] States or the United Kingdom and kind of all over the place.

Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin arrivesfor the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on November 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo /Getty Images

“Australia is always where my heart is. It’s where I live, it’s where I work, it’s who I am. And I just love this place more than anything.

“And I think stepping into a show where, for the first time, I’m really getting to hit that Australian audience like never before and reach a new audience that I’ve not really reached before.”

The Queensland-based TV personality has been a wildlife conservation activist for years, mostly due to the influence of his late dad Steve Irwin,

Irwin revealed that his sole purpose when it came to his career was to always remain true to his beloved dad’s legacy.

The star admitted that while hosting the hit series for the Australian TV network is a “dream come true”, he sees the opportunity as an influential way to spread his family’s message around the world – while also having a bit of fun in the process.

“I have a real purpose and a real mission behind everything I do. From a very young age, I’ve known that conservation and spreading a message of positivity and wildlife preservation has always just been so near and dear to my heart. It’s just part of who I am,” he shared.

Robert Irwin wasn't even three years old when his father was killed at the age of 44 by a stingray. Photo / Instagram

“And being in front of the camera and stepping into that role more and more as I’ve gotten older, it’s such a wonderful honour to be recognised for that, but also for my mission and the message behind what I do to be recognised as well.

“There’s so many different ways to do that. I’ve always carried my dad’s legacy with me, which is a very special and meaningful thing for me.

“But as I’ve grown up, I’ve found my own individual ways to do that, and to create my own message, my own legacy and my own identity.

“I have found that both in front of the camera and behind the camera, whether it’s doing wildlife documentaries or hosting animal presenting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“That’s what really means a lot, is that people are listening to the message I’m trying to put out – spreading a bit of positivity in a world that needs it.”

The Top Talent Report reveals the latest discoveries of the Australian Talent Index – a system that measures consumers’ awareness, attitudes, and sentiments towards a variety of public figures in the local spotlight.

Lewers Research surveyed over 7000 Aussies for this year’s ranking, rating more than 400 personalities in the Aussie entertainment industry. The results showed that Blake came in second, Andy Lee placed third and former I’m A Celebrity co-host Dr Chris Brown nabbed fourth place.



