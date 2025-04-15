“Terri couldn’t be prouder of the success Robert’s made of his co-hosting role on I’m A Celebrity, so that’s given Robert some clout when it comes to branching out in another direction on his own,” a source told New Idea.

Robert Irwin posing for Bonds. Photo / Bonds

In his private life, Irwin is thought to be dating someone new, too, with rumours that he’s been seeing Charlotte Briggs since November.

Despite the rumours swirling, it’s believed he is waiting for his mum’s approval before going public.

“Terri wants Robert to focus on his career, and she isn’t ready to have him tied up in a family like Bindi,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Irwin’s sexy campaign all but broke the internet when it came out last week and spawned countless reactions on social media, many from women sharing their compliments.

Today host Sarah Abo was lost for words on air when Irwin’s photos were shown on screen, remarking of Irwin’s “python”: “It is quite long, isn’t it?”

Other women on social media remarked whether Irwin could “handle a cougar” and if he had “experience” with such an animal, while others commented that the star was “dangling his snake” in front of the world.

Irwin told People he had no hesitation stripping off for the Bonds campaign, adding that the decision to do it was “a pretty immediate yes”.

“I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random, exciting things, and if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing,” he said.

Despite the influx of remarks from fans, Irwin shared more pictures from the shoot on social media, including some behind-the-scenes videos.