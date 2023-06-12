Robert Irwin, 19, is rumoured to be planning to propose to his girlfriend of seven months, Rorie Buckey. Photo / Getty Images

The 19-year-old son of Australian legend Steve Irwin is reportedly smitten by his new girlfriend and is making plans to pop the question after just seven months of dating. But it’s a move his mum, Terri, is said to be concerned about.

According to New Idea magazine, Robert Irwin has marriage in his sights for girlfriend Rorie Buckey. But a source claims his mum is worried her lovestruck son “is moving way too fast.”

“Terri feels like Robert is moving way too fast,” a source told the publication.

“Rorie’s a sweetheart and it’s easy to see why he is absolutely smitten, but Terri knows the stakes are high,” they added.

Rorie Buckey with her identical twin, Scarlett, and their mother, Kate Ledger, sister of the late Heath Ledger. Photo / Getty Images

The magazine alleges Robert’s big sister Bindi also has reservations about the idea of her brother tying the knot.

However, New Idea suggests Robert has his sights on emulating his father’s proposal to his mother, which took place just eight months after they began dating in 1992.

At present, Robert and Rorie are doing things long distance with Robert based at the Australian Zoo in Queensland while Rorie is in Perth where the couple are said to have last been spotted together.

It’s understood Robert made the trip to spend time with Rorie, who has an identical twin sister, Scarlett, and their family. It’s unknown as to whether a traditional conversation with Rorie’s father, Nathan Buckey, took place.

Despite reservations from the Irwin family, the young couple do share some common ground and, according to reports, appear very much in love when they are seen together.

Most notably, both grew up in the public eye after losing famous family members: Robert’s father, the “crocodile hunter” died in 2006 and Rorie’s uncle, rising Hollywood star Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 from a prescription drug overdose.

But it’s a relationship that appears relatively fresh. Just last year Robert was rumoured to be dating former Glee actress Emmy Perry.

Robert Irwin, the teenage son of former crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, reportedly dated friend Emmy Perry. Photos / Instagram

And he has also been romantically linked to Lucia Field, the daughter of Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field.















