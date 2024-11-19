Talking to British GQ for their “Men of the Year” cover story, when asked about the photo, she told the outlet the alleged story accompanying it was “not true”.
In the photo Kidman can be seen walking down the pavement with her eyes closed and her arms stretched out, seemingly taking a deep breath and appearing ecstatic.
According to internet lore, the shot was taken as she walked out of her divorce lawyer’s office. Allegedly taken during the Kidman-Cruise marriage dissolution in 2001, the image has since become a viral meme.
Cruise and Kidman eventually divorced in 2001, citing “irreconcilable differences”.
Kidman went on to date rapper Q-Tip and musician Lenny Kravitz in 2003. She then met Keith Urban in January 2005, and the pair married the following year. The couple have since had two daughters, Sunday and Faith.
Cruise began dating Dawson’s Creek actress Katie Holmes in April 2005. They became engaged two months later and had their daughter, Suri, the following April. All three appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2006.