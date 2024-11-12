Tom Cruise returns in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, set for release next year. Photo / Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is set to return to screens in the upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - and a teaser trailer released this week promises plenty of death-defying stunts from the actor.

The eighth Mission: Impossible film will reportedly be Cruise’s last appearance as Ethan Hunt.

During the trailer, Cruise, 62, is shown hanging from a light plane - more than once - as well as scuba diving to a submarine, speeding through an unidentified city on foot, and fighting an antagonist while shirtless.

Angela Bassett also appears in the trailer, confirming her return as Erika Sloane. She first appeared as the character in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which was released in 2018.