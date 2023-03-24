Tom Cruise demonstrates to fans in a behind-the-scenes video for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One showing how the "greatest stunt in cinema history" are made. Video / Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise demonstrates to fans in a behind-the-scenes video for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One showing how the "greatest stunt in cinema history" are made. Video / Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise might be one of the biggest movie stars in the world but when it comes to his personal life very little is known about how he spends his time behind closed doors.

And more importantly, very little is known about his relationships with his three children. That is, until now.

The Herald looks at Tom’s family dynamics:

Isabella Cruise

Isabella Kidman Cruise. Photo / Instagram

Born on December 22, 1992, Isabella - who goes by Bella Kidman Cruise - was the first child Nicole Kidman and Tom adopted in their decade-long marriage in the 90s and while Tom remains estranged from Suri since he and Katie Holmes split in 2011, his relationship with Isabella appears to remain intact.

After agreeing to a joint custody agreement with Kidman in 2001 - where financial terms and other settlement terms were kept confidential - Isabella and Connor stayed with their father in LA when Kidman returned to Australia and the children quickly became “completely dedicated Scientologists” according to People Magazine.

Now, 30, Isabella rarely posts on social media but Page Six reported in 2019 she wrote in a Scientology newsletter thanking Tom “for everything”.

Kidman has not explicitly shared her opinion about her daughter’s relationship with the church but did briefly mention it in a 2018 interview with Who magazine.

“They are adults,” the Emmy winner said of Isabella and Connor at the time. “They are able to make their own decisions.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she continued.

“I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life has reported the oldest of Tom’s kids is now London based and owns an art company where she sells phone cases, tote bags and other accessories.

In 2015 Isabella married Max Parker - an IT consultant - in an intimate ceremony which neither Tom nor Kidman attended causing widespread speculation that the artist is estranged from her parents but The Mirror reported that Tom knew about the wedding and even footed the bill.

Isabella later spoke to the Daily Mail about the matter, claiming: “Of course [we talk], they’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of sh**.”

While it’s not known exactly how much contact the artist has with her father, reports suggest they have a good relationship.

She has previously shown support for him on social media by posting the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick and liking a post made by Lady Gaga that featured Tom.

Connor Cruise

Tom and Connor Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Born on January 17, 1995, and adopted by Kidman and Tom the same year, Connor Cruise - much like his sister - appears to enjoy a life away from the spotlight.

Despite seemingly following in his parent’s footsteps earlier in his life when he starred in two films - 2008′s Seven Pounds and 2012′s Red Dawn remake before later going on to successfully pursue DJ-ing, Connor has since taken a new direction.

Hollywood Life has reported the 28-year-old spends a lot of time fishing and resides in Clearwater Florida - which happens to be the main Scientology hub in the US. The Mirror has reported that Connor has become a high-ranking member of the church.

He remains close with his sister, Isabella and with Tom but reports suggest Connor does not have a good relationship with Kidman and didn’t even invite her to his wedding in 2019.

Connor married Italian-born Silvia Zanchi - a fellow Scientologist who also grew up in the religion - and allegedly ‘banned’ Kidman from the wedding at the request of his father.

Speaking to Radar Online in 2019 a source said, “Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law, Tom made the call and Connor followed.”

Adding that Connor “worships the ground his father walks on” the sources added: “First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor’s wedding because she’s considered a ‘suppressive person’ by the church — and, second, he doesn’t want her there.”

People magazine reported in 2019 that Connor and Tom regularly spend time together but public outings are rare. They were spotted the same year on a bonding trip where they travelled over London in a helicopter and Tom showed his son “some aviation basics”.

The trip was a way to promote Tom’s recently most recent Mission Impossible film at the time however People reported there was also an annual Scientology gathering which Connor is believed to have attended with his father.

The two have also been spotted on rare outings together including at basketball games.

Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this week an insider revealed to Page Six that Tom remains estranged from his 16-year-old daughter Suri whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes. However, he still pays a large child-support sum of US$400,000 (NZ$640,496) which he will pay until she is 18.

He is also required to pay for Suri’s expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education, and other extra-curricular costs.

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise as Tom himself has previously revealed in his 2012 defamation case against Bauer Media that his links to Scientology had played a large part in his estrangement from Suri - his only biological child.

When asked if Holmes had left the actor “in part to protect Suri from Scientology”, Tom replied, “That was one of the assertions, yes”.

“Listen, when there is a divorce, things change,” he confessed to lawyers in 2013. “It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation.”

After the US$50 million ($80m) suit deposition, in 2016 the controversial church was criticised at the time for keeping Tom and his daughter apart. According to the rules of Scientology, members of the church are not allowed to associate with non-believers.

Since neither Cruise’s ex nor the daughter he shares with her were Scientologists, the actor allegedly could not have a relationship with either of them.

“This is his loss, his issue, his problem,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “He must be really brainwashed.”











