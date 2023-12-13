Tom Cruise is reportedly greatly enamoured of his new partner as the pair are spotted in London over the weekend. Photo / WireImage

Tom Cruise has found love in London and is reportedly infatuated with his new partner; a wealthy Russian socialite who resides in Britain.

The Top Gun actor, 61, was spotted on December 9 attending a party with 36-year-old Elsina Khayrova in the high-end, inner-city suburb of Mayfair, according to reports from global news outlets.

It comes about 11 years after the A-list actor split from his third wife, Katie Holmes, in a high-profile divorce in 2012.

Cruise is said to be “besotted” with his new partner. Khayrova is an affluent, Russian-born former model who now lives as a British citizen in London. The 36-year-old is the daughter of a prominent Russian politician Rinat Khayrov and has recently separated from her ex-husband, Dmitry Tsetkov, 42.

Tsetkov specialises in diamond trading and is a high-profile oligarchical figure, although he has lived in the UK since 2004.

A source that attended the party told the Daily Mail the couple entered the doors at around 9pm. Cruise was reportedly “besotted with her” and they seemed “inseparable, clearly a couple”.

The insider noted how Cruise was relaxed and friendly despite the obvious attention on the couple. “Cruise was very friendly - he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining,” they said.

“Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr Cruise didn’t want any photos. He spent most of the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women.”

Khayrova’s previous marriage to Tsetkov has also been widely reported as their partnership took a sour turn, with Khayrova filing for divorce in 2022. The two share assets worth tens of millions of dollars including luxury properties and a handbag collection worth around $2 million.

On the other hand, Cruise has notoriously refrained from sharing any private details about his love life following his divorce from Holmes in 2012. Being his third marriage and one that gained significant negative media attention, it’s fair to say Cruise has wanted to maintain a somewhat private lifestyle since, although he’s also been reported seeing actress Hayley Atwell and singer Shakira in recent years.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that described Cruise’s estranged relationship with his and Holmes’s 17-year old daughter Suri. Following the couple’s divorce in 2012, the two have not been in contact and Cruise does not play an active role in her life.

Many link the estrangement to Cruise’s ties to the Church of Scientology. According to Scientology rules, church members are not allowed to associate with non-believers.

Cruise and Holmes were one of the 2000s’ hottest couples, with an endless streak of media reports and photo ops making the pair a power couple few could match.

During an interview with Oprah in 2005 on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Cruise excitedly yelled about his newfound romance with Holmes as he jumped up and down on the host’s couch in a now-infamous video.

“I’m in love! I’m in love,” he said. “I can’t be cool. I can’t be laid-back. It’s something that has happened, and I feel I want to celebrate it. I want to celebrate her. She’s a very special woman.”