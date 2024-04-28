Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre, where Nicole Kidman was given the AFI Life Achievement Award. Photo / Getty Images

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre, where Nicole Kidman was given the AFI Life Achievement Award. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie stars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters Sunday and Faith have made a rare red carpet appearance in honour of their famous mum.

Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, stepped out to celebrate Kidman’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre over the weekend.

The teenagers are rarely seen in public but appear to have inherited their parents’ good looks, with Sunday appearing in a floral gown and a blonde updo and Faith in a strapless red number with her brunette hair worn loose.

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre, where Nicole Kidman was given the AFI Life Achievement Award. Photo / Getty Images

Kidman herself sparkled in a gold sequined gown for the event, with Urban in a classic black suit, while Kidman’s sister Antonia also attended along with her daughter Sybella Hawley, 17.

The Hollywood actress has become the first Australian to receive the lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute.

She’s joined the ranks of George Clooney and Meryl Streep, who are among those who have received the prestigious award.

Taking to Instagram, Kidman told her fans she was “deeply moved” to be honoured with the award.

“Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing,” she shared.

Kidman and Urban’s children did not appear much in public growing up, though their parents are world-famous.

Urban made a name for himself as a country star as well as a judge on The Voice, while Kidman’s recent starring roles include turns on The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

Faith and Sunday have mostly been shielded from the public eye, but have occasionally shown up in paparazzi photos with their parents.

They’ve been photographed a few times arriving home in Australia at the airport or during a family beach day.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pictured with their daughters Sunday and Faith in Sydney in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Kidman is not shy about singing her daughters’ praises, however - she recently opened up about her beloved children to Elle magazine, calling them “exquisite”.

“I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much,” the Oscar-winning actress said.

“I have a very full life with people that I love. I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people.”