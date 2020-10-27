Nicole Kidman won't let her children use social media

Nicole Kidman says she is reluctant to let her children use social media. Photo / AP

Nicole Kidman won't let her children have social media accounts.

The Big Little Lies star - who has Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, with her husband Keith Urban - refuses to let her kids on Instagram as she would find it "hard" to monitor their accounts on there.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she said: "I'm not very techy myself so it's very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it and I won't let them be on Instagram. I have a 12-year-old right now whose chomping at the bit wanting to get into all that and I'm like, 'No, no.' It's that constant push, pull and I would say a lot of parents would say the same thing, am I right?"

Meanwhile, Nicole previously revealed she planned to retire from acting when she got pregnant.

She said: "I'm glad that when I got pregnant with Sunny, I didn't give everything up. Because I was like, 'That's it, I'm done now.' I was in that sort of pregnancy euphoria going, 'Yes this is it - I'm retiring.' My mom actually said, 'Don't do that. Just keep a little toe in the water ... I do wish I had more time. I have two little girls and I have a husband who I am deeply in love with - a cool guy and a good man - and we have a very strong family unit that requires an enormous amount of time. So, I don't have all the chances to go and support all the artistic endeavours I would love to do. I want my family and I want the balance."

The Bombshell star admitted her husband Keith gives her the "balance" in her life she's always craved.

She said: "I like to relax by meditating but what makes me feel most comfortable and secure is being with Keith. Having a partner by your side, someone you can talk with, who loves you and whom you love, balances everything. Before I met him, I was more scared. Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner I have."