Actor Ryan Phillippe has taken aim at Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram

Ryan Phillippe has taken a jab at daytime television host Ellen DeGeneres.

The 46-year-old actor made it clear where he stands with DeGeneres, after posting a video on his Instagram dissing her.

The star posed for a selfie outside a mural for the Ellen DeGeneres show while he was working out, captioning the photo: "And remember to be kind. Wait."

Since the photo was posted it has been deleted, but fans were able to capture screenshots of the image.

"Be kind" has been Ellen's catchphrase for many years, which was recently mocked after she was embroiled with criticism and accusations from former staffers.

But Phillippe isn't the only celebrity who has made this type of comment about the talk show host.

The star – once bubbly and bouncy on each episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show – became 2020's biggest villain after several former staff members, celebrities, security guards and guests of the show opened up about their negative experiences with her.

As investigations into the show's alleged toxic environment, including sexual harassment claims against executives, continue, DeGeneres is charging on with her new season.

In March this year, writer and comedian Kevin T Porter tweeted: "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen DeGeneres always talks about!

"She's also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you've heard about Ellen being mean & I'll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank."

There were more than 1000 replies to Porter's tweet, with people detailing their not-so-nice experiences with DeGeneres.

TV writer Benjamin Siemon replied to Porter's tweet with: "She has a 'sensitive nose' so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower."

Author Allison Freer wrote: "Was working on a show @ WB that was next to her stage. Was our showrunner's 50th Bday. Caterer grilling steaks outside for special fancy lunch. Ellen sent someone over to demand they stop, as she doesn't eat meat. She's the worst."

Then in July, allegations relating to The Ellen Show turned from "mean" rumours to something more serious.

Just hours after an apology letter from DeGeneres to her staff was published, dozens of former Ellen staffers spoke out in a shocking BuzzFeed report, alleging sexual misconduct from several top producers on her show.

In September, Ellen returned for her new season of the show, where she publicly apologised in an opening monologue.

Mixed in with her apology, however, were sarcastic jokes about how "terrific" her summer had been and how she was trying to work on her patience – or lack thereof. The result didn't sit well with the former employees she's accused of hurting.

"Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her," one former employee told BuzzFeed News at the time.