“Yeah, everybody’s good, man. Thank you for asking,” Urban offered.

Kidman, 57, had landed in Venice on September 8 to attend the Italian city’s 81st Film Festival, where she was awarded Best Actress for her performance in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl.

The film’s director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf, sharing the news that the actress wasn’t able to attend at the last minute after hearing about her mother’s passing.

“Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had just passed,” Kidman wrote, as read by Reijn. “I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.

“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking. My heart is broken.”

Just last week, Kidman thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and kindness” in a social media tribute to her mother.

Earlier, days before Janelle’s death, Urban had rejected questions about Kidman during an awkward interview on Australian radio.

The performer was welcomed onto Jam Nation with Jonesy & Amanda to chat about his new album and upcoming world tour when conversation turned to Kidman.

Host Amanda Keller began by asking questions about the origins of Urban’s relationship with the actress.

“Speaking of your amazing love story with Nicole, you met at ‘G’day Australia’. Is that what it was called?” she asked Urban, to which he bluntly corrected her: “G’day LA [the G’Day USA Gala, an event honouring Australians that is held in Los Angeles].”

Keller went on to suggest that if the pair hadn’t met that night, they may not have ended up together. “If you hadn’t both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe … this incredible love story wouldn’t have happened,” she wondered.

“No, I think it would,” Urban said.

“Yeah? Are you a believer in fate or do you think it’s two Australians, it would have happened?” she pushed, with Urban replying, “No idea.”

Keller continued her line of questioning and the interview became more frosty when Urban appeared to run out of patience.

“Anyway, moving on,” he said.

Urban and Kidman, who share two daughters, first began dating in 2005. They married the following year.