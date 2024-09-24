Advertisement
New Zealand-born music star Keith Urban shuts down interviewer’s question on wife Nicole Kidman

By Lexie Cartwright
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Keith Urban st first refused to talk to an interviewer about wife Nicole Kidman. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi-born Australian musician Keith Urban has rejected yet another interviewer for asking about wife Nicole Kidman, saying, “I’m not going to talk about her.”

Urban has shut down questions about his wife Nicole Kidman in a new interview.

The Australian musician, 56, sat down with The Times to talk about his 11th studio album, High, when the topic of conversation turned to his Oscar-winning wife.

“I just don’t want to give you guys a headline about my wife, Ed,” Urban bluntly said to journalist Ed Potton, who opined in his article that the country singer “is not the first male star to be eclipsed by a female partner.”

Eventually, Urban did politely confirm Kidman was doing “good” following the death of her beloved mother Janelle earlier this month. She was 84.

“Yeah, everybody’s good, man. Thank you for asking,” Urban offered.

Kidman, 57, had landed in Venice on September 8 to attend the Italian city’s 81st Film Festival, where she was awarded Best Actress for her performance in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl.

The film’s director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf, sharing the news that the actress wasn’t able to attend at the last minute after hearing about her mother’s passing.

“Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had just passed,” Kidman wrote, as read by Reijn. “I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.

“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking. My heart is broken.”

Just last week, Kidman thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and kindness” in a social media tribute to her mother.

Earlier, days before Janelle’s death, Urban had rejected questions about Kidman during an awkward interview on Australian radio.

The performer was welcomed onto Jam Nation with Jonesy & Amanda to chat about his new album and upcoming world tour when conversation turned to Kidman.

Host Amanda Keller began by asking questions about the origins of Urban’s relationship with the actress.

“Speaking of your amazing love story with Nicole, you met at ‘G’day Australia’. Is that what it was called?” she asked Urban, to which he bluntly corrected her: “G’day LA [the G’Day USA Gala, an event honouring Australians that is held in Los Angeles].”

Keller went on to suggest that if the pair hadn’t met that night, they may not have ended up together. “If you hadn’t both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe … this incredible love story wouldn’t have happened,” she wondered.

“No, I think it would,” Urban said.

“Yeah? Are you a believer in fate or do you think it’s two Australians, it would have happened?” she pushed, with Urban replying, “No idea.”

Keller continued her line of questioning and the interview became more frosty when Urban appeared to run out of patience.

“Anyway, moving on,” he said.

Urban and Kidman, who share two daughters, first began dating in 2005. They married the following year.

