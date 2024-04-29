Nicole Kidman was honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute over the weekend. Photo / AP

Nicole Kidman was straight “back on a plane” after accepting the American Film Institute lifetime achievement award at the weekend with her husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith by her side.

The Hollywood star was honoured with the award at a red carpet gala on April 27, heading straight back to the set of Nine Perfect Strangers afterwards to continue filming the second season.

She told E! News it felt “extraordinary” to be accepting the honour, admitting that it’s not often she gets to attend an event like this with her family.

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman's niece Sybella Hawley and Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre. Photo / Getty Images

“I was driving in the car with my family going, ‘What? Okay, let’s go.’ But the one thing that I’ve been told over and over again is enjoy it because moments like this are so rare. And then the great thing is I’m getting back on the plane and going back to work and doing what I do, straight after this,” she said.

She continued to speak about balancing the “glamour and acknowledgement” with her real-life job, in which “you get your hands dirty and you rigorously work the scene and you try to make it work and you go back to your job”.

That attitude is what keeps her grounded, as she told the outlet: “This [event] is beautiful and it’s nerve-wracking and all of those things. And I try to go, ‘Oh yeah, I’m cool with this.’ But inside I’m like, ‘Oh my god! Is my dress okay? How’s my hair?’ But then when I’m on a film set, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is what I do.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, she confirmed another season of Big Little Lies is also on the way, adding: “And Nine Perfect Strangers is right in production. That’s where I go back. I came over here from Austria and Germany. And I’m here and then I go, I go and I’m back on a plane there.”

It comes after her daughters with Urban, Sunday and Faith, made a rare red carpet appearance in honour of their famous mum.

Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, stepped out to celebrate Kidman’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre over the weekend, where she became the first Australian to receive the award.

Kidman and Urban’s children did not appear much in public growing up, though their parents are world-famous.

Urban made a name for himself as a country star as well as a judge on The Voice, while Kidman’s recent starring roles include turns on The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

Faith and Sunday have mostly been shielded from the public eye, but have occasionally shown up in paparazzi photos with their parents.

They’ve been photographed a few times arriving home in Australia at the airport or during a family beach day.







