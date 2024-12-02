“It can be hard to celebrate the milestones when there’s someone missing, but I will carry his memory and passion with me in this new chapter of life. I am one lucky guy to be surrounded by my amazing family today. Time to celebrate!”

Robert was no doubt surrounded by family on his big day, with sister Bindi Irwin also publicly sending him well wishes on Instagram.

“HAPPY 21ST BIRTHDAY, @robertirwinphotography!” she wrote alongside a carousel of happy snaps of the pair from their childhood through to her wedding day in 2020 and beyond.

“Best brother, best uncle, best friend. Here’s to every incredible adventure on the horizon. Love you so much and beyond proud of you.”

Their mother, Terri Irwin, also shared a sweet throwback home video of Robert that featured Steve role-playing as a bad guy in a western film.

“Happy 21st birthday @robertirwinphotography! Remembering all our fun family moments, and knowing your dad would be so proud of you. I love you, and I can’t wait for the adventures to come,” Terri captioned the video, which was filmed when Robert was just a toddler.

Before his 21st birthday, Robert spoke to Stellar magazine about how challenging it was to mark the big day without his dad.

“It can be heartbreaking. I can’t beat around the bush. It’s really hard, particularly when it’s those milestones,” he said.

“It’s difficult navigating that without a father figure. But I have to really praise my entire family and particularly my mum, on the way in which she’s stepped up to make sure that – while there will always be part of myself missing and I’ll never be complete – I never felt like I missed out on anything.

“I hope that somewhere, somehow, he knows I’m trying to make him proud.”