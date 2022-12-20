Robert Irwin watched a special message with the zoo crowd on his 19th birthday. Video / DisKirra

Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, but the star made sure to leave behind a special birthday message for his son, Robert Irwin.

While celebrating his 19th birthday at Australia Zoo with a full crowd, Robert was brought to tears after he was played an emotional birthday video tribute from his father.

The heartwarming footage included Steve talking about his son and the how he hoped he would become the next crocodile hunter.

Robert was two years old when his father died at just 44 after he was stung by a stingray on Australia’s Great barrier reef.

Despite Robert growing up without the guidance of his father, Steve’s wish appears to have come true as the teen has followed in his footsteps and become a wildlife warrior at the zoo.

As Robert and his mother, Terri Irwin watched the video, Steve can be heard saying he “saw the light” when his son was born.

Robert Irwin breaks down in tears after receiving special 19th birthday message from Steve. Photo / YouTube

“The whole time you’re here, you’re like, I’m catching crocs, I’m saving wildlife, I’m doing this and I’m doing that,” he said, “but when Bindi was born I had the same sensation now with little Bob same sensation, it’s like this is why I was put here, because I could be dead tomorrow.”

The late star went on to say he needs his kids to grow up as quick as they can adding, “so this little bloke’s going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi.”

It’s at that moment, Robert turns to look at his mum and she soothingly rubs his arm.

The video goes on to show videos from Robert at the zoo at different times in his life continuing his father’s mission.

“Then and only then will I know I have achieved my ultimate goal and my job will be done and I guarantee you it’ll be the proudest moment of my life.”

Robert appears to break down in tears as he hears this and says “oh mate,” while he takes a second to compose himself.

With his mum by his side he goes on to express how thankful he is that he gets to continue Steve’s legacy.

“It means the absolute world... I just think it’s such a privilege, personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad,” he said.

“‘He gave his life, quite literally, for wildlife conservation and to make the world a better place.”

It comes just months after the young star appeared on the cover of Stella and revealed how he has felt his father’s absence most acutely in the last two years.

“Because I am sort of stepping into adulthood, having turned 18, and navigating that is hard enough [but] when you are in my situation, and you don’t have a father figure to guide you through, it’s really hard.”