Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has shared a rare snap of him and his children to commemorate the festive season.
The actor and filmmaker, 69, shared several pictures of himself and his family to Instagram on Tuesday following Thanksgiving, a national holiday in the US that celebrates the achievements of the past year.
The first photo showed Costner and six of his seven children – Annie, 40, Lily, 38, Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14 – smiling together on a picturesque beach.
“Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most. At the top of my ‘grateful for’ list are the many really, really special memories I’ve gotten to make with my kids this year. Here’s to a holiday season dedicated to making more,” Costner captioned the snaps, which also included a glimpse of the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.