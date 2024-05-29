Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage. Photo / AP

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife is reportedly set to marry just one year after she filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor.

The Daily Mail has reported Christine Baumgartner, 50, has found love outside the spotlight with financier and father of three, Josh Connor, 49. The pair are reportedly so besotted they are planning to wed.

News of the plans was reportedly shared with the news outlet by a source close to Connor, who claimed they have become quite serious since they began dating and have started making wedding plans and introducing their children to each other.

Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner and lover Josh Connor enjoy dinner with newly bonded family as friends reveal they're planning to marry https://t.co/KulKK1FzB3 pic.twitter.com/ZCLA2rlXIg — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 29, 2024

“Josh knows he can give her what Kevin didn’t, even though he is a high-powered executive with his own demanding career,” one source told the outlet.

They added, “He also knows how important her children are to her – as his are to him. Trying to blend two families isn’t easy but she’s worth it.’”

While it’s unclear when they began dating, the couple were pictured together as early as January.

Meanwhile, a source close to Baumgartner said her new flame is the man she wants to “spend the rest of her life with”.

Kevin Costner with his daughters and sons: Cayden Wyatt Costner, Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner and Annie Costner at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The source claimed while Baumgartner does not want to be in the “glitz and glamour” at Cannes Film Festival with the A-lister and their children - who made a rare appearance on the carpet with their father, she is “happy” for the star.

“Horizon has been his everything for so long, and she’s glad all the kids could be there to support him.”

The former couple shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, while Costner also shares Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with his first wife, Cindy Silva, and 28-year-old Liam, whom he welcomed with Bridget Rooney during their brief relationship.

Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner beams during outing with boyfriend Josh Connor https://t.co/HYBzhvyq3S pic.twitter.com/AIhYQd9uUW — Page Six (@PageSix) April 22, 2024

Baumgartner filed to end the couple’s 18-year marriage in May last year, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

After a bitter legal battle, it was revealed in September they had settled their divorce with reports suggesting their pre-nuptial agreement was enforced and Baumgartner was unable to challenge the terms without facing the possibility of paying a penalty in excess of US$1 million ($1.64m) and covering the 68-year-old actor’s attorney’s fees.

Exact terms of the settlement have not been made public, but TMZ reported the former model received more than was outlined in their prenuptial agreement which was reportedly set at US$1 million ($1.64m).