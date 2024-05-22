Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood's highest paid actors. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Coster’s finances have become a popular topic of conversation after the Hollywood A-lister spent US$100 million (NZ$164m) of his own money bringing to life his Western film. Now, the astounding net worth that allowed him to do so has been revealed.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Kevin Costner has become a Hollywood great – and his eye-watering net worth proves it.

After scoring roles in Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard and Yellowstone, Costner’s savvy business skills have resulted in him investing his hard-earned money into huge projects – including his highly anticipated western film, Horizon: An American Saga.

Now, with his finances a popular topic of conversation following his high-profile divorce with Christine Baumgartner, his controversial exit from Yellowstone and the self-funding of Horizon, the Herald looks at how much Costner is worth and how his recent moves will contribute to his fortune.

What is Kevin Costner’s net worth?

Alongside his high-paying acting credits, property investments and producer/director salary, the star doesn’t appear to be strapped for cash.

Wealth website Celebrity Net Worth has placed Costner as having an estimated worth of US$250 million ($410 million) to his name.

However, during his divorce proceedings with Baumgartner, the actor’s representatives reported his net worth to be $400 million ($657.3m).

What was Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone salary?

The high-profile actor starred as John Dutton from 2020 to 2023 until his abrupt departure last year, but his salary could be the reason he is keeping the door open to a possible return.

Earning a hefty $500,000 ($821,645) per episode in the first season of the show, the actor became the biggest name involved in the series and, by season five, had a jaw-dropping salary increase to $1.3 million ($2.1m) per episode. Variety reported in September last year, that Costner received upwards of $12 million ($19.7m) for the fifth season.

Amid reports he would receive an increase of $1.6 million ($2.6m) per episode if he continued into season six, Costner recently spoke to GQ, confirming he hasn’t shut down the notion of reprising his role.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.

“Well, Taylor [Sheridan] and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I’ll just keep that between ourselves.”

“And if we can’t get to it, it’s because at the end of the day, it’s unreasonable for them or something. I love that character. I love that world. I am a person that is very script-oriented. And if the scripts aren’t there now, I need to know what I am. I want to make sure that the character lines up with what’s important to me too. And that’s pretty simple. That’s just between, again, Taylor and myself. Can we ever get there? I don’t know.”

Paramount previously claimed a feud between Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan, over the actor’s lack of availability resulted in the controversial exit.

However, Costner claimed the real hold-up was that Sheridan had not written the script for the show in due time.

Kevin Costner’s divorce settlements

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage. Photo / AP

Baumgartner filed to end the couple’s 18-year marriage in May last year, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

After a bitter legal battle, it was revealed in September they had settled their divorce with reports suggesting their pre-nuptial agreement was enforced and Baumgartner was unable to challenge the terms without facing the possibility of paying a penalty in excess of US$1 million ($1.64m) and covering the 68-year-old actor’s attorney’s fees.

Exact terms of the settlement have not been made public, but TMZ reported the former model received more than was outlined in their prenuptial agreement which was reportedly set at US$1 million ($1.64m).

People magazine reported Baumgartner initially requested a total of US$248,000 (NZ$407,535) a month in child support to look after the former couple’s three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with later reports claiming Costner had agreed to pay US$38,000 ($62,445) a month and cover all additional child-related costs.

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Cindy Silva in 1992. The pair split around when Costner was filming Waterworld. Photo / Getty Images

Baumgartner did not request any spousal support, however, it was reported Costner agreed to contribute US$30,000 ($49,298) toward a rental home and US$10,000 ($16,432) for moving costs.

Prior to his marriage to Baumgartner, Costner was married to his college sweetheart, Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. Sharing three children together, Annie, 40, Lily, 37 and Joe, 36, the former couple settled their divorce with Costner agreeing to pay Silva $80 million ($131.4m).

At the time, it was one of the highest divorce settlements Hollywood had seen.

Kevin Costner’s real estate portfolio

The actor’s vast real estate portfolio earned plenty of interest during his most recent divorce battle and for good reason. While it is unknown exactly how much his portfolio is worth, it is expected to be well within the hundred million range.

Los California

Costner’s large property portfolio starts with his 1.4-acre (0.5-hectare) Santa Barbara home, which is neighboured by a 10-acre (4-hectare) section, which he also owns.

People magazine reported the residence - which is estimated to be worth $145 million ($237.8m) - sits on the California coastline and hosts a main house along with two additional houses.

Despite briefly listing his large estate for sale in 2017, the actor still owns the entire 11.4 acres and recently confessed to Deadline that he mortgaged it to help fund his Western film project.

“I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” he said. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f***ing conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

While not in Santa Barbara, The Cut reported the actor owns a second home in the California area - an apartment in Los Angeles he purchased after his separation from Silva.

Colorado

The actor’s Aspen, Colorado property holds a special place in his heart as the 160-acre (64-hectare) vacation home is called Dunbar Ranch – a nod to his Dances with Wolves character, Lieutenant Dunbar.

People magazine reported the 12-bedroom house is nestled amongst the mountains and included a private baseball field and multiple spas.

Elsewhere, Daily Mail has reported that “the ultimate luxury retreat” has been compared to a mini town as it includes property caretakers who work around the clock, private fishing lakes filled with trout and even a golf range.

The estate is currently available to rent for US$36,000 ($59,049) per night.

South Dakota

Insider reported the actor purchased and opened a restaurant called Midnight Star in Deadwood in 1991, however, in 2020 he sold the property because of a lack of revenue.

How much will Costner make from Horizon?

The Western film will be released on June 28 in the United States, and Box Office figures are expected to be released after its first weekend.

