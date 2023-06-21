Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has listed her demands in their pending divorce.

People magazine has reported the 49-year-old has requested a total of US$248,000 (NZ$399,437) a month in child support so she can look after their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, according to court documents.

Previous documents revealed the actor had agreed to pay US$38,000 ($61,204) a month in child support as well as cover all additional child-related costs such as school fees while the former couple have agreed to joint custody.

The recent documents state that the pricey number “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle” so the former handbag designer has also requested her soon-to-be ex-husband also cover the costs of the children’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses.

Despite the costly demand, Baumgartner has not requested any spousal support, however, Costner had previously agreed to contribute US$30,000 ($48,319) toward a rental home for his estranged wife and US$10,000 ($16,106) for moving costs.

People magazine reported the star has already paid Baumgartner US$1 million ($1.6 million) according to their premarital agreement.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. Photo / Getty Images)

The documents – which were filed last week in the Superior Court of California, also note the Yellowstone actor’s 2022 income as US$19,517,0641 ($314,348,665) while the expenses of the family came in at US$6,645,285 ($10,703,128).

Overall, the net income for the family – which is used to pay for multiple vacations abroad to locations such as the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen as well as entertaining costs – was listed as US$7,595,520 ($12,233,610).

The US magazine reported the family also pay approximately US$2 million ($3.2 million) a year in the upkeep of their several properties.

It comes after news Baumgartner has refused to leave their family home.

Attorney John Rydell who is working on behalf of the mother of three, has said that the request for order (RFO) filed by the Yellowstone actor “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives”.

“Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but non-existent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine,” Rydell revealed in the court filing, according to Insider.

Actor Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

An insider close to Costner told People: “It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”

Rydell’s statements come one day after TMZ obtained documents regarding the pair’s prenuptial agreement. Costner claims that his estranged wife had 30 days to leave the property after filing for divorce from him on May 1.

Last month, Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for Costner confirmed at the time.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner was reportedly “stunned” when Baumgartner served the star with divorce papers, sources told Page Six.