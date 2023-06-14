Kevin Costner is reportedly seeking court assistance amid his divorce from his wife of 18 years, who is refusing to move out of their marital home. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner is reportedly seeking court assistance amid his divorce from his wife of 18 years.

The Yellowstone actor is asking for help in order force his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, out of the home that they share together.

Costner has claimed that the former model is refusing to leave their shared home, despite the couple’s prenup which states that she had 30 days to leave the property after filing for divorce from the actor on May 1, according to TMZ.

Per the outlet, Costner additionally claims that Baumgartner is refusing to leave in order to force the Waterworld star to agree to her “various financial demands”.

Costner has reportedly already given his former wife more than $US1.2 million (NZ$1.9 million) as part of his prenuptial obligations, which is allegedly enough to cover the costs of finding another place to live.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Costner alleges that he had agreed to “contribute as part of his child support obligations $US30K (NZ$48K) per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $US10K (NZ$16K) for her moving costs.”

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Page Six reached out to Costner’s representative for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Last month, Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The handbag designer requested joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. However, she did not ask for spousal support.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for Costner confirmed at the time.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Over four seasons, the modern-day western has become one of TV's most popular series. Photo / Supplied

Costner was reportedly “stunned” when Baumgartner served the star with divorce papers, sources told Page Six.

While this isn’t the Yellowstone star’s first divorce, which cost the actor US$80 million (NZ$127 million) and his reputation amid serial cheating rumours, Page Six revealed that one of Costner’s longtime friends defiantly defended the star, saying: “There was no issue of cheating at all.”

An insider told People that Baumgartner was “unhappy” with his busy work schedule prior her decision to call it quits.

“Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home,” the person said. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.”

Another close source told the outlet that Costner’s job had sometimes “taken precedence over his home life.

“Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of ‘Yellowstone,’ and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand,” the source revealed.

The pair began dating in 1999, shortly after the actor ended things with Bridget Rooney, with whom he shares son Liam. The couple tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s Colorado ranch.