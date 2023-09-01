During the hearing, Christine's attorney said living a luxurious life is in her kids' 'DNA'. Photo / Getty Images

During the hearing, Christine's attorney said living a luxurious life is in her kids' 'DNA'. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is demanding $175,000 (NZ$293,000) a month in child support.

The 69-year-old actor is currently paying $129,755 (NZ$217,192) a month to Baumgartner, 49, to help with living expenses for their children, Cayden 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, but she has filed legal documents asking to raise the amount to $175,057 (NZ$293,022)

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, this is “so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle”.

She added that the higher amount “will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable”.

Baumgartner has also claimed that her updated demands are based on new information she has received about Costner’s earnings.

She claims he made $11 million (NZ$18.4 million) for season four of Yellowstone and $10 million for season five, his final season.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. The modern-day Western has become one of TV's most popular series. Photo / Supplied

She also alleges he is set to make $12 million (NZ$20 million) for his upcoming Horizon film, with a further $12 million for the sequel.

During Thursday’s hearing, Baumgartner’s attorney, John Rydell, said that living a luxurious life is “in their DNA at this point”, referring to the children, and listed all the sports the kids play and all the houses the family owns, reports People.

Baumgartner also sorted through evidentiary pictures and teared up while candidly telling the court, “It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience.”

“We’ve created quite a community,” she shared, frequently referring to every part of the Santa Barbara home that she has been forced to leave as “ours”. It was revealed in court that the compound includes a volleyball court, a big garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses.

Baumgartner then brought up the property’s “surf garage”, which is filled with arts and crafts tools. “We create whatever we can dream up in here,” the mum of three said.

Actor Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children attend the premiere of Disney's McFarland, USA at the El Capitan Theatre in February 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

She went on to say that her kids are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home”, adding that the “surf garage” is 50 steps away from “toes in the water”.

Court documents obtained by People prior to the hearing further stated: “Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth.”

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Costner and Baumgartner are only speaking through lawyers, since Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.

“Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine.” Photo / Getty Images

A source told Us Weekly: “They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly any more. Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine.”

Another source added: “Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity. He doesn’t want this to be a drawn-out [divorce.]

“Kevin’s been to hell and back, but the feeling you get from people in his circle is that he’s finally coming out the other side. He’s throwing himself into his work and surrounding himself with people he can trust. Divorce sucks, but he’s toughing it out.

“Kevin has a lot of confidence in his attorneys, and he’s staying busy with his career and continues to have a very special relationship with his kids. He firmly believes that brighter times are ahead.”

Additional reporting by NZ Herald