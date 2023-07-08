Costner 'apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances'. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner has increased his offered child support amount, however, his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner thinks it is “inappropriate”, court documents reveal.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 (NZ$399,600) a month in child support to look after their three children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, reports People.

She said that it is still “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle,” and additionally requested that Costner pay for their private-school education, after-school activities and sports expenses, as well as their health-care bills.

Costner labelled the amount as “highly inflated and unsubstantiated”.

“Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent.”

The Yellowstone actor then offered $30,000 (NZ$48,000) a month along with paying for moving fees. This comes after Baumgartner refused to leave their shared home until the couple had reached a child support agreement. This week, the former handbag designer was ordered by a judge to move out by the end of July.

The latest filings reveal that Baumgartner dubbed Costner’s proposal of $51,940 (NZ$83,690) a month “completely inappropriate.” Baumgartner, who is unemployed, estimated that Costner’s cash flow in 2022 was around $2,043,241 (NZ$3,292,364) a month.

“Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote.

“While he resides in his $100 million-plus beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 (NZ$387,000) per month on himself (with the children with him about 40% of the time), he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20% of that amount.”

Now, her attorneys have said they “believe that $217,300 (NZ$350,145) is the correct figure because, historically, the children have spent far more time with Christine than with Kevin due to Kevin’s out-of-town work schedule.”

She is also requesting that Costner “advance an additional $350,000 (NZ$563,970) in attorney’s fees and $150,000 (NZ$241,700) in forensic costs.”

A representative for Costner confirmed to People on May 2 that Baumgartner had filed for divorce after 18 years together, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody of their children.