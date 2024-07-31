Shepherd's pie with beetroot and carrot. Photo / Babiche Martens
Comforting food ideas from around the world for when the temperature dips, from Vietnamese pho to French onion soup.
When winter arrives, cultures around the world turn to their kitchens, crafting hearty dishes that help get through those frosty months. From robust stews to fragrant soups, winter cuisines offer a delicious glimpse into how different countries beat the cold. Here we take a look at some classic winter dishes from around the world.
Switzerland: Fondue
In the Swiss Alps, fondue is the quintessential winter dish. This communal pot of melted cheese, typically a blend of gruyère and emmental, is kept warm over a small burner. Diners dip pieces of bread into the creamy mixture, sharing both food and warmth. Fondue is more than a meal; it’s a social experience that embodies Swiss hospitality and their love for rich, comforting flavours.
Hungary’s famed goulash is a hearty stew that has warmed hearts and homes for centuries. Made with tender beef, potatoes, and a rich paprika-infused broth, goulash is a symbol of Hungarian culinary tradition. Originally a shepherd’s dish, it has evolved into a national treasure, perfect for cold winter days when robust, warming meals are a necessity.
Ukrainian borscht is a vibrant beetroot soup that is as nourishing as it is visually stunning. This traditional dish, often served with a dollop of sour cream, includes ingredients such as cabbage, potatoes, and meat. The deep, earthy flavours of borscht make it a comforting staple in Ukrainian households during the long winter months.
Tuscany’s scottiglia is a rustic meat stew that showcases the region’s love for simple, robust flavours. Made with a variety of meats, including chicken, rabbit, and pork, simmered with tomatoes and red wine, this dish is the epitome of Italian comfort food. Scottiglia is often enjoyed with crusty bread, perfect for sopping up the rich, flavourful sauce.
In the southwest of France, cassoulet reigns supreme during winter. This slow-cooked casserole of white beans, duck confit, and pork sausages is a hearty dish designed to provide sustained warmth. Equally comforting is French onion soup, a bowl of caramelised onions simmered in beef broth and topped with a crusty piece of baguette and melted gruyère cheese. Both dishes highlight the French knack for creating deeply satisfying, warming meals.
In the United Kingdom, shepherd’s pie is a beloved winter staple. This classic dish features minced lamb cooked with vegetables and topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes, then baked to golden perfection. Shepherd’s pie is the ultimate comfort food, offering a hearty, warming meal that’s perfect for a cold winter’s evening.
Greek avgolemono is a soothing chicken soup enriched with egg and lemon. This velvety soup is both light and hearty, making it a popular choice during the colder months. The tangy lemon flavour combined with the creamy texture creates a unique and comforting dish that is cherished in Greek cuisine.
Vietnamese pho is a fragrant noodle soup that’s perfect for warding off winter’s chill. This dish features a delicate broth, usually beef or chicken, seasoned with star anise, cinnamon, and ginger, and filled with rice noodles, fresh herbs, and thinly sliced meat. Pho is not only warming but also refreshing, offering a light yet satisfying meal.
In Tibet, momo dumplings are a winter favourite. These steamed or fried dumplings are filled with a mixture of meat, vegetables, and spices, and are often enjoyed with a spicy dipping sauce. Momo are not only delicious but also a comforting way to warm up during the harsh Tibetan winters.