Cheese fondue recipe.

Love a good cheese fondue? Try out a chocolate fondue recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

And for the sweet tooth:

Chocolate fondue recipe.

Hungary: Goulash

Hungary’s famed goulash is a hearty stew that has warmed hearts and homes for centuries. Made with tender beef, potatoes, and a rich paprika-infused broth, goulash is a symbol of Hungarian culinary tradition. Originally a shepherd’s dish, it has evolved into a national treasure, perfect for cold winter days when robust, warming meals are a necessity.

Try a super simple version:

Goulash recipe.

Ukraine: Borscht

Ukrainian borscht is a vibrant beetroot soup that is as nourishing as it is visually stunning. This traditional dish, often served with a dollop of sour cream, includes ingredients such as cabbage, potatoes, and meat. The deep, earthy flavours of borscht make it a comforting staple in Ukrainian households during the long winter months.

Borscht is a comforting staple in Ukrainian households during winter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Try a contemporary version:

Beetroot and orange soup recipe.

Italy: Scottiglia

Tuscany’s scottiglia is a rustic meat stew that showcases the region’s love for simple, robust flavours. Made with a variety of meats, including chicken, rabbit, and pork, simmered with tomatoes and red wine, this dish is the epitome of Italian comfort food. Scottiglia is often enjoyed with crusty bread, perfect for sopping up the rich, flavourful sauce.

Tuck into Ray McVinnie’s version:

Scottiglia Toscana recipe.

France: Cassoulet and French onion soup

In the southwest of France, cassoulet reigns supreme during winter. This slow-cooked casserole of white beans, duck confit, and pork sausages is a hearty dish designed to provide sustained warmth. Equally comforting is French onion soup, a bowl of caramelised onions simmered in beef broth and topped with a crusty piece of baguette and melted gruyère cheese. Both dishes highlight the French knack for creating deeply satisfying, warming meals.

Make like the French with these versions:

French winter favourites cassoulet and French onion soup hail from the southwest. Photo / Babiche Martens

French onion soup recipe.

Cassoulet with duck confit recipe.

United Kingdom: Shepherd’s pie

In the United Kingdom, shepherd’s pie is a beloved winter staple. This classic dish features minced lamb cooked with vegetables and topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes, then baked to golden perfection. Shepherd’s pie is the ultimate comfort food, offering a hearty, warming meal that’s perfect for a cold winter’s evening.

Enrich your pie with some vege goodness:

Shepherd’s pie with beetroot and carrot recipe.

Greece: Avgolemono

Greek avgolemono is a soothing chicken soup enriched with egg and lemon. This velvety soup is both light and hearty, making it a popular choice during the colder months. The tangy lemon flavour combined with the creamy texture creates a unique and comforting dish that is cherished in Greek cuisine.

See for yourself why Greece finds comfort in this soup:

Avgolemono Greek lemon and rice soup recipe.

Vietnam: Pho

Vietnamese pho is a fragrant noodle soup that’s perfect for warding off winter’s chill. This dish features a delicate broth, usually beef or chicken, seasoned with star anise, cinnamon, and ginger, and filled with rice noodles, fresh herbs, and thinly sliced meat. Pho is not only warming but also refreshing, offering a light yet satisfying meal.

Pho is not only warming, but refreshing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Dream of warmer climes with this aromatic wonder:

Vietnamese-style pho recipe.

Tibet: Momo

In Tibet, momo dumplings are a winter favourite. These steamed or fried dumplings are filled with a mixture of meat, vegetables, and spices, and are often enjoyed with a spicy dipping sauce. Momo are not only delicious but also a comforting way to warm up during the harsh Tibetan winters.

Have a go at making these little parcels yourself with this option:

Cheesy momos recipe.

