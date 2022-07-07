Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

French onion soup

40 min
for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

25 gButter
6Large onions, sliced (Main)
4Garlic cloves, crushed
1 stalkThyme
2Bay leaves
2 LtrBeef stock
1 cupRed wine
100 gGruyere cheese, grated
½ Baguettes, sliced 2cm thick
1 to garnishParsley

Directions

  1. In a large pot, melt the butter. Add onions, garlic, bay leaves and thyme.
  2. On a low heat, soften onions and cook until they start to caramelise; this will take 20-25 minutes.
  3. If they start sticking to the bottom of the pan, add a small amount of water.
  4. Add the stock and wine, then simmer for 15 minutes until the flavours infuse. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Just before serving, slice the baguette, place on an oven tray and top with gruyere. Grill until the cheese is bubbling.
  6. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with cheesy croutons.
  7. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve extra croutons on the side.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by