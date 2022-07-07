French onion soup

Ingredients
|25 g
|Butter
|6
|Large onions, sliced (Main)
|4
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 stalk
|Thyme
|2
|Bay leaves
|2 Ltr
|Beef stock
|1 cup
|Red wine
|100 g
|Gruyere cheese, grated
|½
|Baguettes, sliced 2cm thick
|1 to garnish
|Parsley
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- In a large pot, melt the butter. Add onions, garlic, bay leaves and thyme.
- On a low heat, soften onions and cook until they start to caramelise; this will take 20-25 minutes.
- If they start sticking to the bottom of the pan, add a small amount of water.
- Add the stock and wine, then simmer for 15 minutes until the flavours infuse. Season with salt and pepper.
- Just before serving, slice the baguette, place on an oven tray and top with gruyere. Grill until the cheese is bubbling.
- Ladle the soup into bowls and top with cheesy croutons.
- Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve extra croutons on the side.