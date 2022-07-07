French onion soup

In a large pot, melt the butter. Add onions, garlic, bay leaves and thyme.

On a low heat, soften onions and cook until they start to caramelise; this will take 20-25 minutes.

If they start sticking to the bottom of the pan, add a small amount of water.

Add the stock and wine, then simmer for 15 minutes until the flavours infuse. Season with salt and pepper.

Just before serving, slice the baguette, place on an oven tray and top with gruyere. Grill until the cheese is bubbling.

Ladle the soup into bowls and top with cheesy croutons.