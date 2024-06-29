Can you make pancakes without eggs? Yes, and here’s how

1. Banana

Mashed banana is a popular egg substitute, providing moisture and natural sweetness. Use half a mashed banana for each egg. This method works well in fluffy pancakes and adds a subtle fruity note.

2. Apple sauce

Apple sauce offers a neutral flavour and maintains moisture. Replace each egg with a quarter cup of unsweetened apple sauce. This substitute creates tender pancakes without overpowering the original taste.

3. Yoghurt or buttermilk

Plain yoghurt or buttermilk adds tanginess and moisture. Substitute each egg with a quarter cup of yoghurt or buttermilk. These dairy options result in rich, fluffy pancakes with a slight tang.

4. Flaxseed meal

Flaxseed meal is a nutritious, vegan alternative. Mix one tablespoon of flaxseed meal with three tablespoons of water, let it sit for five minutes until it thickens, and use this mixture for each egg. Flaxseed adds a mild, nutty flavour and binding properties.

5. Silken tofu

Blended silken tofu is an excellent vegan egg replacement, providing structure and moisture. Use a quarter cup of blended silken tofu per egg. This option yields thick, hearty pancakes.

Basic egg-free pancake recipe

Here’s a versatile egg-free pancake recipe that you can adapt using your preferred substitute:

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

2 Tbsp oil (vegetable, canola, or melted coconut oil)

1 egg substitute (choose from the options above)

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

Pinch of salt

Method

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, mix the milk, oil, vanilla extract, and your chosen egg substitute.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are fine.

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease with oil or butter. Pour about a quarter cup of batter for each pancake on to the skillet. Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set, about 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook for a further 1-2 minutes until golden brown.

Serve hot with your favourite toppings such as maple syrup, fresh fruit, or a dollop of yoghurt.

More tips for perfect egg-free pancakes

Consistency : Adjust the batter consistency by adding more milk if too thick or a bit more flour if too runny.

: Adjust the batter consistency by adding more milk if too thick or a bit more flour if too runny. Rest the batter : Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes before cooking. This allows the baking powder to activate and the flour to hydrate, resulting in fluffier pancakes.

: Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes before cooking. This allows the baking powder to activate and the flour to hydrate, resulting in fluffier pancakes. Temperature control : Cook pancakes on medium heat. Too high a temperature may cause the exterior to burn while the interior remains undercooked.

: Cook pancakes on medium heat. Too high a temperature may cause the exterior to burn while the interior remains undercooked. Non-stick surface: Ensure your pan is non-stick or well-greased to prevent sticking and achieve even browning.

Here are some pancake recipes where you can swap out the eggs for one of the above alternatives for some eggless deliciousness:

Pancakes with bacon and crispy sage. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Orange and ricotta hotcakes with honey recipe.

Buttermilk hotcakes with fried bananas and mascarpone.

Oat and buttermilk pancake recipe.

Pancakes with bacon and crispy sage recipe.

Berry and lemon curd pancake recipe.

Buttermilk pancakes with rhubarb compote recipe.

Savoury spinach ricotta pancakes recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to how to cook dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.