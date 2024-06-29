Can you make pancakes without eggs? Yes, and here’s how

Sweet Homemade Stack of Pancakes with Butter and Syrup for Breakfast. Photo / Getty Images
Find your perfect egg substitute and nobody need ever miss out.
Whether you’re accommodating dietary restrictions or simply ran out of eggs, several techniques ensure your pancakes will still be delicious and satisfying.
Eggs serve multiple purposes in traditional pancake recipes. They act as a binder, helping ingredients hold together; provide moisture, contributing to a soft and tender crumb; and add richness and flavour. When omitting eggs, it’s essential to replace these functions to maintain the desired pancake quality.
Egg substitutes
Several ingredients can effectively replace eggs in pancake batter. Each substitute imparts a slightly different texture and flavour, allowing you to tailor your pancakes to your preferences.
Mashed banana is a popular egg substitute, providing moisture and natural sweetness. Use half a mashed banana for each egg. This method works well in fluffy pancakes and adds a subtle fruity note.
2. Apple sauce
Apple sauce offers a neutral flavour and maintains moisture. Replace each egg with a quarter cup of unsweetened apple sauce. This substitute creates tender pancakes without overpowering the original taste.
Plain yoghurt or buttermilk adds tanginess and moisture. Substitute each egg with a quarter cup of yoghurt or buttermilk. These dairy options result in rich, fluffy pancakes with a slight tang.
4. Flaxseed meal
Flaxseed meal is a nutritious, vegan alternative. Mix one tablespoon of flaxseed meal with three tablespoons of water, let it sit for five minutes until it thickens, and use this mixture for each egg. Flaxseed adds a mild, nutty flavour and binding properties.
5. Silken tofu
Blended silken tofu is an excellent vegan egg replacement, providing structure and moisture. Use a quarter cup of blended silken tofu per egg. This option yields thick, hearty pancakes.
Basic egg-free pancake recipe
Here’s a versatile egg-free pancake recipe that you can adapt using your preferred substitute:
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
In a separate bowl, mix the milk, oil, vanilla extract, and your chosen egg substitute.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are fine.
Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease with oil or butter. Pour about a quarter cup of batter for each pancake on to the skillet. Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set, about 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook for a further 1-2 minutes until golden brown.
Serve hot with your favourite toppings such as maple syrup, fresh fruit, or a dollop of yoghurt.
More tips for perfect egg-free pancakes
Consistency: Adjust the batter consistency by adding more milk if too thick or a bit more flour if too runny.
Rest the batter: Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes before cooking. This allows the baking powder to activate and the flour to hydrate, resulting in fluffier pancakes.
Temperature control: Cook pancakes on medium heat. Too high a temperature may cause the exterior to burn while the interior remains undercooked.
Non-stick surface: Ensure your pan is non-stick or well-greased to prevent sticking and achieve even browning.
Here are some pancake recipes where you can swap out the eggs for one of the above alternatives for some eggless deliciousness: