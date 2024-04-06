Nuts provide many nutritional benefits. Photo / 123RF

The period from March to early May is when almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts are at their peak in New Zealand, ready to be harvested and enjoyed in so many ways. Here, we explore these nutritional powerhouses and take a look at “activation”, including its benefits and how it’s done.

Almonds

Scientifically known as Prunus dulcis, almonds are native to the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. These nuts date back thousands of years.

Rich in protein, healthy fats, fibre and essential nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium and calcium, almonds offer a multitude of health benefits. They promote heart health, aid in weight management and support brain function.

While almonds offer a plethora of health benefits, moderation is key when incorporating them into your diet. As part of a balanced diet, it’s generally recommended you consume a handful of almonds per day, which equates to about roughly 23 almonds. This portion size provides a good balance of nutrients without excessive caloric intake.

Savoury

Fennel and paprika grissini with parsley and almond pesto. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel and paprika grissini with parsley and almond pesto recipe.

Sweet

Almond and banana smoothie recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Almond and banana smoothie recipe.

Walnuts

Walnuts belong to the Juglans genus and are renowned for their distinctive flavour and myriad health benefits.

Originating from the Persian Empire, these nutrient-rich nuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and essential minerals such as magnesium and phosphorus. They are also a notable source of protein and dietary fibre, making them an excellent addition to any balanced diet. Moreover, walnuts are unique in their ability to potentially reduce inflammation and support brain health.

In terms of consumption, incorporating a handful of walnuts (around 30 grams) into daily meals is recommended so you can reap their health benefits without excessive caloric intake.

Savoury

Fig, blue cheese and walnut tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fig, blue cheese and walnut filo tart recipe.

Sweet

Walnut shortbread with feijoa and ricotta filling. Photo / Babiche Martens

Walnut shortbread with feijoa and ricotta filling recipe.

Hazelnuts

Derived from the genus Corylus, hazelnuts have a rich history spanning millennia. Originating in Asia Minor, they were cultivated by ancient Greeks and Romans, later spreading across Europe and beyond.

Hazelnut trees, often reaching heights of three to six metres, bear their prized nuts in clusters encased within a protective husk. Harvesting typically occurs in autumn when the nuts fall to the ground naturally.

Nutritionally, hazelnuts are a powerhouse. They are particularly rich in vitamin E, copper and manganese, offering numerous health benefits, including improved heart health and cognitive function. For optimal nutrition, incorporating a handful of hazelnuts into your daily diet suffices.

Their versatility allows for various culinary applications, from blending into creamy spreads like home-made Nutella to adding crunch to salads or oatmeal.

Savoury

Leek, potato and hazelnut soup with truffle oil. Photo / Babiche Martens

Leek, potato and hazelnut soup with truffle oil recipe.

Sweet

Banana hazelnut and chocolate puddings recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Banana hazelnut and chocolate puddings recipe.

Why activate nuts?

Activating nuts serves several purposes that contribute to their overall nutritional value and digestibility, including:

Enzyme inhibition: Nuts contain enzyme inhibitors that can make them difficult to digest and may hinder nutrient absorption. Activating nuts by soaking helps to break down these inhibitors, making the nutrients more accessible to the body.

Phytic acid reduction: Phytic acid, found in nuts and seeds, can bind to minerals such as calcium, zinc and iron, preventing their absorption. Soaking nuts reduces the phytic acid content, thus improving mineral absorption.

Improved digestibility: Soaking nuts softens their texture and makes them easier to chew and digest. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with sensitive digestive systems or those prone to digestive discomfort.

Enhanced nutrient availability: Activating nuts can increase the availability of certain nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. By breaking down enzyme inhibitors and reducing phytic acid, the body can better absorb these beneficial nutrients.

Taste and texture: Activating nuts can also enhance their taste and texture, making them more palatable and enjoyable to eat. Soaked and dehydrated nuts often have a slightly crispier texture and a milder, sweeter flavour compared to raw nuts.

How to activate nuts

Activating nuts at home is a simple process that involves soaking them in water and then dehydrating them at a low temperature. Here’s a basic guide: