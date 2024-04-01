What you eat can help you adjust to the new time. Photo / Getty Images

What you eat can help you adjust to the new time. Photo / Getty Images

While the extra hour of sleep gained in autumn may seem like a welcome reprieve, the biannual time shift can disrupt the body’s internal clock, leading to myriad challenges in adjusting to the new schedule. Here we share some tips for managing the transition, starting with what you eat.

As the autumnal equinox heralds shorter days and longer nights, the clockwork of time adjusts with the transition from summer to autumn. This annual ritual, known as daylight saving time (DST), is a practice that aims to maximise daylight hours during the warmer seasons by setting clocks forward in spring and backward in autumn. This year, the clocks go back on Sunday, April 7.

How does daylight saving time effect us?

One of the most notable effects of DST is its impact on circadian rhythms – the body’s internal clock, which regulates sleep-wake cycles. The sudden change in time can throw these rhythms out of sync, leading to difficulties falling asleep or waking up at the desired times. This disruption not only affects sleep quality but also influences overall energy levels and mood throughout the day.

Beyond sleep disturbances, DST can also influence eating habits. The shift in daylight hours can alter meal times and appetite, as individuals may find themselves feeling hungry earlier or later than usual. This change in routine may prompt unhealthy eating behaviours, and you could find yourself reaching for sugary snacks or caffeinated beverages to combat fatigue caused by disrupted sleep patterns.

Despite the challenges posed by DST, there are several strategies individuals can employ to ease the transition and mitigate its effects on the body and eating habits.

How can what we’re eating (and when) help with the adjustment?

Pay attention to your body’s hunger cues and try to eat meals at regular intervals, even if your schedule has shifted slightly.

Opting for nutrient-dense culinary options is important during this period for sustained energy levels so you can navigate the day effectively. In lieu of processed snacks, which often yield bursts of energy followed by a rapid decline, wholesome alternatives such as nuts, fruits and whole grains serve as good choices.

Research indicates dietary patterns can significantly impact our sleep and energy levels, and there are many foods and nutrients linked to quality of sleep.

For instance, consuming meals rich in tryptophan, an essential amino acid used to make proteins - found in ingredients such as oatmeal, chicken, eggs, cheese, fish, peanuts, pumpkin and sesame seeds, milk and turkey - can facilitate the production of serotonin and melatonin, hormones crucial for promoting relaxation and sleep.

Studies have linked the consumption of fruits like kiwifruit, tart cherries and other berries such as strawberries and blueberries with better sleep, while fibre-rich foods like beans and oatmeal are also associated with high-quality rest.

Avoid things like saturated fats and refined carbohydrates, which can all disrupt quality sleep.

What else can minimise the effect of DST ending?

Gradual adjustment: Start adjusting your bedtime and wake-up time gradually in the days leading up to the time change. By shifting your schedule by 15-30 minutes each night, you can help your body acclimate to the new time gradually.

Maintain consistent sleep hygiene: Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends, to help regulate your body’s internal clock. Create a relaxing bedtime routine that includes activities such as reading or taking a warm bath to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Limit caffeine and alcohol: Avoid consuming caffeine and alcohol in the hours leading up to bedtime, as these substances can interfere with sleep quality and exacerbate the effects of DST on your circadian rhythms.

Expose yourself to natural light: Get outside and expose yourself to natural daylight as much as possible, especially in the morning. Natural light helps regulate your body’s internal clock and can help reset your circadian rhythms after the time change.

With mindful adjustments and a focus on maintaining a healthy routine, the biannual time shift can be managed effectively, allowing for a smooth transition into the changing seasons.

What are some nourishing meals to make?

Here are some deliciously nutritious dishes, filled with the comfort factor, to help look after your wellbeing during the DST transition, from breakfast through to dinner.

