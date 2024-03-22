Making your own cereal, whether it be granola or your own versions of popular store-bought brands, is good for both your health and your pocket.
It’s probably well established now that many store-bought cereals on the market come with a heavy sugar load — not ideal for anybody, let alone growing children. Plus, there’s the issue of additives and preservatives and, sometimes, palm oil. To address this, we’ve seen many artisan options grace the shelves, many with admirable nutritional qualities. But, most of these carry a hefty price tag for the pleasure. Enter: home-made cereal. You control the sugar content, make sure there’s no other less-than-savoury additions, and maybe even save yourself a pretty penny in the process. Win win.
The easiest and most nutritionally sound homemade cereal would have to be muesli or granola — the terms being somewhat interchangeable but the difference being generally muesli uses raw grains and dried fruit, and granola (or toasted muesli) using sweetened baked grains and dried fruit.
To make your own muesli, you just need to follow the simple formula of rolled grains, dried fruit, nuts and seeds and flavourings. Pick your favourites and you’re good to go. Here are some options:
Grains
Rolled oats are a ubiquitous muesli ingredient but there are other choices besides: health food stores in particular often have a selection of rolled grains, like barley, rye, spelt or other options like puffed brown rice. There’s no reason to stick to one variety of grain — blend away for a mix that hits all the right notes.
Dried fruit
Beyond dates and raisins, there are loads of options to try out — dehydrated strawberries and blueberries, dried cherries, golden raisins, figs or dried mango, papaya pieces, dehydrated apple. Just chop and slice into bite-sized pieces. Fresh fruit is obviously great too — but add that just before serving.
Nuts and seeds
Almond slivers, pepitas, sunflower seeds and coconut flakes add some delicious textural tastiness to a homemade muesli. Hazelnuts, walnuts and pistachios too. You’ll definitely want to toast them to draw out the flavour — either in a dry pan or roasting in an oven (keep a close eye on both as the oil content in nuts and seeds mean they burn quickly).
Flavourings
Warming spices such as ginger, cardamom and cinnamon work well in a muesli and a pinch of good salt too for added seasoning.
Store your muesli in an air-tight jar and it should last for up to two months. Bear in mind that your ratios will obviously affect the textural and flavour outcomes, ie the more fruit the sweeter and chewier it will be, the more nuts the crunchier (and more expensive) — grain-heavy is ideal for a good mix of chewy and crunchy.
A healthier choc option
Of course, children (and some adults) will always want a sweet chocolate crunch in their bowl — luckily, it’s not so hard to make this yourself and make it more healthy than store-bought versions. Simply heat ¼ cup of coconut oil, 2 tbsp maple syrup, and 2 tbsp of good-quality cocoa or cacao and stir until combined. Pour this mixture over 6 cups of puffed brown rice and mix until evenly combined. Spread the puffed rice over two trays and bake in a low oven for a few minutes, then stir and re-bake for another few minutes. Cool and store in an airtight container. Lasts for up to 1 week.
