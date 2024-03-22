Make your own muesli by following a simple formula. Photo / Babiche Martens

Making your own cereal, whether it be granola or your own versions of popular store-bought brands, is good for both your health and your pocket.

It’s probably well established now that many store-bought cereals on the market come with a heavy sugar load — not ideal for anybody, let alone growing children. Plus, there’s the issue of additives and preservatives and, sometimes, palm oil. To address this, we’ve seen many artisan options grace the shelves, many with admirable nutritional qualities. But, most of these carry a hefty price tag for the pleasure. Enter: home-made cereal. You control the sugar content, make sure there’s no other less-than-savoury additions, and maybe even save yourself a pretty penny in the process. Win win.

The easiest and most nutritionally sound homemade cereal would have to be muesli or granola — the terms being somewhat interchangeable but the difference being generally muesli uses raw grains and dried fruit, and granola (or toasted muesli) using sweetened baked grains and dried fruit.

To make your own muesli, you just need to follow the simple formula of rolled grains, dried fruit, nuts and seeds and flavourings. Pick your favourites and you’re good to go. Here are some options:

Grains

Rolled oats are a ubiquitous muesli ingredient but there are other choices besides: health food stores in particular often have a selection of rolled grains, like barley, rye, spelt or other options like puffed brown rice. There’s no reason to stick to one variety of grain — blend away for a mix that hits all the right notes.

Dried fruit

Beyond dates and raisins, there are loads of options to try out — dehydrated strawberries and blueberries, dried cherries, golden raisins, figs or dried mango, papaya pieces, dehydrated apple. Just chop and slice into bite-sized pieces. Fresh fruit is obviously great too — but add that just before serving.

Nuts and seeds

Almond slivers, pepitas, sunflower seeds and coconut flakes add some delicious textural tastiness to a homemade muesli. Hazelnuts, walnuts and pistachios too. You’ll definitely want to toast them to draw out the flavour — either in a dry pan or roasting in an oven (keep a close eye on both as the oil content in nuts and seeds mean they burn quickly).

Flavourings

Warming spices such as ginger, cardamom and cinnamon work well in a muesli and a pinch of good salt too for added seasoning.

Store your muesli in an air-tight jar and it should last for up to two months. Bear in mind that your ratios will obviously affect the textural and flavour outcomes, ie the more fruit the sweeter and chewier it will be, the more nuts the crunchier (and more expensive) — grain-heavy is ideal for a good mix of chewy and crunchy.

A healthier choc option

Of course, children (and some adults) will always want a sweet chocolate crunch in their bowl — luckily, it’s not so hard to make this yourself and make it more healthy than store-bought versions. Simply heat ¼ cup of coconut oil, 2 tbsp maple syrup, and 2 tbsp of good-quality cocoa or cacao and stir until combined. Pour this mixture over 6 cups of puffed brown rice and mix until evenly combined. Spread the puffed rice over two trays and bake in a low oven for a few minutes, then stir and re-bake for another few minutes. Cool and store in an airtight container. Lasts for up to 1 week.

Home-made cereals to try

Poach some in-season fruit to have alongside this crunch muesli option. Photo / Babiche Martens

Home-made muesli with poached fruit recipe

Gingersnap granola recipe

Maple and coconut oil roasted granola with apricots and figs recipe

Making your own muesli means putting in less of what you don't like and more of what you do. Photo / Babiche Martens�

Muesli recipe

Granola recipe with lemon and prunes recipe

Bircher muesli is soaked overnight for a deliciously creamy effect, like this version served with a dried fruit compote. Photo / Babiche Martens

Bircher muesli with dried fruit compote recipe

Sweet and salty bircher muesli recipe

Creamy overnight apple bircher muesli recipe