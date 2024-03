What’s produce is in season for autumn?

Kūmara are in-season and looking great right now. Photo / Babiche Martens

With autumn in the air, it’s time to say goodbye to a few fruit and veges — which happily means picking up a few bargains. And there are some items we’re welcoming back in plentiful stock, too, to help us adjust to a new season.

It’s a transitional time for the produce aisle at the moment; we’re saying goodbye to a number of fruit and veg and welcoming back others.

Courgettes and capsicums are still good buying, with prices expected to rise soon. You can still get great deals on sweetcorn too — be in while it lasts. And on the fruit front, stone fruit such as peaches, nectarines and plums are still loitering, as is watermelon, but their time will soon come to a close.