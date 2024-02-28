Watermelon looks and tastes a treat. Photo / Getty Images

What could be more satisfying on a hot summer’s day than a juicy, sweet piece of watermelon? With prices dropping after a bumper harvest and new varieties on the market, now’s a good time to enjoy this refreshing fruit.

Scientifically known as Citrullus lanatus, watermelon belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family, which includes cucumbers, pumpkins, and squash. Originating from Africa, they’ve been cultivated for thousands of years, with evidence of their consumption dating back to ancient Egypt.

These fruits thrive in warm climates with plenty of sunshine and well-drained soil, making them popular in regions such as the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the southern United States. But we also grow watermelon here in Aotearoa — and right now the price is right. Plus, there are new varieties to look out for. Gordon McPhail, general manager of farm at LeaderBrand, says, “This year we’ve grown a variety of melons, but we’re most proud of our micro-seeded variety. It’s the closest we can get to pip-less melons, so you’ll no longer need to flick or spit out the pips with this hassle-free melon — it’s the easiest and juiciest melon you’ll taste this summer.”

Selecting a ripe watermelon is an art form in itself. Look for a firm, symmetrical fruit that feels heavy for its size, denoting a high water content. The underside, where the melon rested on the ground, should have a creamy yellow spot, indicating ripeness. Additionally, tapping the melon and listening for a deep, hollow sound can also signify its readiness.

Once you’ve chosen the perfect watermelon, there are countless ways to enjoy this refreshing fruit. Slicing it into wedges and enjoying it fresh is a classic approach, but watermelon can also be incorporated into salads, smoothies, and cocktails for a burst of sweetness and hydration. Some creative uses include blending it into gazpachos, skewering it with feta cheese for a savoury-sweet appetiser, or even grilling it to bring out its natural sugars. It can even be barbecued.

To minimise waste, every part of the watermelon can be used. The flesh is, of course, the star of the show, but the white rind and even the skin have culinary potential. The rind can be pickled or used to make preserves, lending a tangy crunch to dishes. Similarly, the skin, once thoroughly washed and peeled, can be diced and added to stir-fries or blended into smoothies for an added nutritional boost, and has been compared to cucumber in flavour.

Despite their high water content (hence the name), watermelons are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and low in calories to boot. They’re particularly rich in vitamin C and vitamin A, found in the form of beta-carotene. Moreover, they contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Due to their high water content and relatively low calorie count, watermelons are an excellent choice for hydration and weight management. They can help keep you feeling full and satisfied while providing a natural source of energy.

With all these credentials, it’s not surprising that watermelons hold a special place in various cultures around the world, often symbolising abundance, fertility, and summertime indulgence. In Japan, the tradition of giving watermelons as gifts during the summer months is a symbol of good luck and prosperity. In China, watermelon seeds are a popular snack, often roasted and seasoned with salt or spices. In the southern United States, particularly in states like Georgia and South Carolina, watermelon festivals are annual celebrations of this beloved fruit, featuring competitions, tastings and even seed-spitting contests. It’s also long been a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity, especially poignant in the current climate.

Much more than just a juicy summertime treat; watermelons a versatile fruit with a rich cultural history and a plethora of culinary possibilities. From selecting the perfect melon to finding inventive ways to use every part of it, watermelons offer a refreshing escape from the heat of the day.

