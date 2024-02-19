High temperatures in Gisborne have created optimal conditions for watermelon cultivation. Photo / Any Lane / Pexels

Good news for watermelon fans, as a bountiful harvest has led to unbeatable prices this week, with some supermarkets selling the fruit for $5 each or lower, according to horticulture business LeaderBrand.

Consistently high temperatures in Gisborne had created optimal conditions for watermelon cultivation, general manager of farm at LeaderBrand, Gordon McPhail, said.

“After a challenging year of unprecedented weather, this summer has brought a welcome change, resulting in an abundance of watermelons from our harvest.

“We’re currently in the peak of the season, and the prices reflect the surplus, making it an ideal time for consumers to buy.”

There was also now a micro-seeded “hassle-free” variety, the result of Leaderbrand testing hundreds of variants of watermelons, McPhail said.

“It’s the closest to a delicious, pip-less melon that we can grow.

“You’ll no longer need to flick or spit out the pips with this hassle-free melon, it’s the easiest and juiciest melon you’ll taste this summer.”

While watermelons were celebrated for their pink, succulent flesh, the often-overlooked watermelon rind held untapped potential, McPhail said.

“Surprisingly, the white portion of the rind can be eaten and tastes a lot like cucumber.

“When cooked, the rind transforms into a tender, sautéed consistency which is great in stir-fry, tacos and salads.”

Cooking with watermelon rind not only presented an opportunity to minimise food waste it also offered health benefits, as it was packed with fibre and antioxidants.