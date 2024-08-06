Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will lead a broad political delegation on a four-country tour of the Pacific later this week.

The delegation includes Jenny Salesa, who chairs Labour’s Pacific caucus, foreign affairs, defence and trade select committee chair Tim van de Molen and the Greens’ member on the committee, Teanau Tuiono .

Green Party list MP Teanau Tuiono.

They will visit Fiji to coincide with the Pacific Islands Forum foreign ministers’ meeting and then go on to the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

Peters says the Pacific is a major focus of New Zealand’s foreign policy, and it is important to get out into the region and spend time with all members of the Pacific family.