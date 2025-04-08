Other items seized included 23 pistol lower receivers, 12 pistol slides, four rifle uppers, four rifle lowers and two assembled firearms – as well as ammunition.

A significant amount of 3D-printed firearm parts have been seized after police executed five search warrants in Auckland on Monday. Photo / NZ Police

Armstrong said there were also dozens of failed prints of parts found at the addresses.

“This is a significant seizure and I have no doubt it has disrupted a source of lethal weaponry for criminal groups.

“It is likely we have prevented a significant amount of harm from being inflicted on the community as a result.

“Police have put a stop to this syndicate’s operation and our inquiries into their exploits continue.”

Four men – aged 35, 40, 41 and 54 – and a 29-year-old woman have appeared in the Auckland District Court, jointly charged with participating in an organised criminal group and conspiring to manufacture firearms using illegal parts produced by a 3D printer.

Armstrong said other charges include a raft of methamphetamine and firearms offences.

He said police continued to target the source of firearms getting into the hands of criminal groups.

“This is work being carried out on multiple fronts, which includes our Firearms Investigation Teams and the work of the Firearms Safety Authority.

”The prevalence of 3D printed firearms is still relatively low, but police are continuing to stay ahead of the issue.”

Armstrong said further arrests and charges could not be ruled out.