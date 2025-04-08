Advertisement
New Zealand

3D-printed firearms: Five arrested, parts seized after police bust Auckland syndicate

Five people have been arrested after police busted an Auckland syndicate attempting to illegally manufacture 3D printed firearms.

It comes after five search warrants were conducted across central and West Auckland on Monday and police found a “significant amount” of illegally manufactured firearm parts and firearms.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong of the Auckland City CIB said police recovered four 3D printers as part of the search warrants in Mt Eden, Lynfield, Te Atatū South and Onehunga yesterday.

“Two of these printers were still in operation when our staff entered the addresses yesterday,” he said.

Other items seized included 23 pistol lower receivers, 12 pistol slides, four rifle uppers, four rifle lowers and two assembled firearms – as well as ammunition.

A significant amount of 3D-printed firearm parts have been seized after police executed five search warrants in Auckland on Monday. Photo / NZ Police
Armstrong said there were also dozens of failed prints of parts found at the addresses.

“This is a significant seizure and I have no doubt it has disrupted a source of lethal weaponry for criminal groups.

“It is likely we have prevented a significant amount of harm from being inflicted on the community as a result.

“Police have put a stop to this syndicate’s operation and our inquiries into their exploits continue.”

Four men – aged 35, 40, 41 and 54 – and a 29-year-old woman have appeared in the Auckland District Court, jointly charged with participating in an organised criminal group and conspiring to manufacture firearms using illegal parts produced by a 3D printer.

Armstrong said other charges include a raft of methamphetamine and firearms offences.

He said police continued to target the source of firearms getting into the hands of criminal groups.

“This is work being carried out on multiple fronts, which includes our Firearms Investigation Teams and the work of the Firearms Safety Authority.

”The prevalence of 3D printed firearms is still relatively low, but police are continuing to stay ahead of the issue.”

Armstrong said further arrests and charges could not be ruled out.

