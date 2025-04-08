- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, apologised after her brand As Ever couldn’t fulfil orders for limited-edition honey.
- A website issue allowed purchases of out-of-stock items; customers will receive a gift as compensation.
- The brand, launched in February, has faced issues including a trademark dispute and a logo controversy.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has apologised to customers after her lifestyle brand As Ever was unable to fulfil orders for its limited-edition honey.
The 43-year-old announced last week that the product had sold out within an hour of launching, and said about the response online: “My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support.”
As Ever, founded by Meghan in February, released initial products including wildflower honey with honeycomb, jam, teas, crepe mix, and flower sprinkles.
According to the company, the entire collection sold out in under 60 minutes – and fans have now been told it led to a technical issue on the website that allowed some customers to purchase items already out of stock.