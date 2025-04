UPDATE 4:45PM

This crash has now been moved clear of lanes. Allow extra time for delays in the area to ease. ^ND https://t.co/b19riSl0bW — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) April 8, 2025

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash, reported north of Waiwhiu Rd between Warkworth and Wellsford, had now been moved clear of lanes.

“Allow extra time for delays in the area to ease.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to the scene after being notified about 3:09pm.

“One patient in a minor to moderate condition was assessed and treated at the scene.”

