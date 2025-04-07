Paul Thistoll accused Brian Tamaki of inciting chaos at Te Atatū Community Centre.
Police found insufficient evidence to prosecute Tamaki for the February 15 incident.
Hannah Tamaki dismissed the claims as targeting of her husband.
Senior police officers have concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki with allegedly inciting violence at a children’s drag science show at the Te Atatū Library.
Police were called to a report of disorder at the event, at the community centre in West Auckland on February 15.
Paul Thistoll from Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa (CHSA) alleged in a letter to police on March 25 that he believed Tamaki had incited the trouble that took place at the Te Atatū Library that day.
“We write to formally raise our concerns regarding clear evidence that Brian Tamaki incited the violence that took place at Te Atatū Library on 15 February 2025,” Thistoll alleged in his letter.
“In footage publicly available on X, Tamaki appears to confirm that he allegedly directed church elder to ‘storm the library’ and shut down a Pride Festival event.”
Thistoll continued: “If the police decide not to pursue a prosecution, CHSA is prepared to support a private criminal prosecution of Tamaki.”
Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa says it is an organisation that works to “ensure that all individuals, regardless of gender identity or expression, can live free from discrimination, harassment, and violence”.
Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan wrote to Thistoll last week saying there was insufficient evidence to charge Tamaki as the burden of proof did not meet the prosecution threshold.
“I assure you on behalf of police we take threats to the rainbow community seriously,” Hassan wrote.
“In regards to your specific concerns that Brian Tamaki incited violence that took place at the Te Atatū Library on February 15, I advise police conducted a thorough investigation in relation to this incident.
“An investigation team has been working through complaints following the disorder at the Te Atatū Community Centre on 15 February. As a result of this, police have arrested and charged a number of people with numerous offences including assault and indecent assault.
“In this instance, police acknowledge the reasons for your view regarding Mr Tamaki’s actions, however, there is current[ly] insufficient evidence to prove that charge to the exacting standard of beyond reasonable doubt.
“Police continue to monitor anti-queer and anti-trans sentiment for the purpose of responding where necessary.”
Thistoll told the Herald he was satisfied with the police response.
Hannah Tamaki said she believed this was another case of people blaming her husband for anything that goes wrong.
“We are ignoring people like that guy because they want to blame Brian for everything,” Tamaki claimed.
