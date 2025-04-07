“In footage publicly available on X, Tamaki appears to confirm that he allegedly directed church elder to ‘storm the library’ and shut down a Pride Festival event.”

Thistoll continued: “If the police decide not to pursue a prosecution, CHSA is prepared to support a private criminal prosecution of Tamaki.”

Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa says it is an organisation that works to “ensure that all individuals, regardless of gender identity or expression, can live free from discrimination, harassment, and violence”.

Police arrested and charged several people with assault and indecent assault over the February 15 incident.

Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan wrote to Thistoll last week saying there was insufficient evidence to charge Tamaki as the burden of proof did not meet the prosecution threshold.

“I assure you on behalf of police we take threats to the rainbow community seriously,” Hassan wrote.

“In regards to your specific concerns that Brian Tamaki incited violence that took place at the Te Atatū Library on February 15, I advise police conducted a thorough investigation in relation to this incident.

“An investigation team has been working through complaints following the disorder at the Te Atatū Community Centre on 15 February. As a result of this, police have arrested and charged a number of people with numerous offences including assault and indecent assault.

“In this instance, police acknowledge the reasons for your view regarding Mr Tamaki’s actions, however, there is current[ly] insufficient evidence to prove that charge to the exacting standard of beyond reasonable doubt.

“Police continue to monitor anti-queer and anti-trans sentiment for the purpose of responding where necessary.”

Thistoll told the Herald he was satisfied with the police response.

Hannah Tamaki said she believed this was another case of people blaming her husband for anything that goes wrong.

“We are ignoring people like that guy because they want to blame Brian for everything,” Tamaki claimed.

“At the end of the day, it’s just more targeting Brian.

“Brian wasn’t even at that event and he can’t force people to do what he tells them.

“People only see the public persona of Brian and don’t see the other side of him, when he’s a dad, grandfather or told off by his wife at home.”

A police spokesperson said they would be making no further comment.

