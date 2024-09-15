Victoria Beckham at the Today Show in New York City in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer shares insights into the morning rituals she swears by.

Victoria Beckham plunges her face in ice-cold water to ease her hangovers.

The 50-year-old designer - who has four children with husband David Beckham - was advised to use a cold treatment to ease puffiness in the mornings, and she always carries out the process after a night out if she’s had wine to drink.

She told HELLO! Fashion Monthly magazine: “[My facialist] Melanie Grant says if I feel a bit puffy when I wake up in the morning to stick my head in a bowl of ice-cold water, and I do this often, especially after a couple of glasses of red wine the night before.”

The former Spice Girls singer kick-starts her day by drinking apple cider vinegar.