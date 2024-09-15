Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham’s morning routine: Cold plunges, green smoothies, and apple cider vinegar

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Victoria Beckham at the Today Show in New York City in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham at the Today Show in New York City in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer shares insights into the morning rituals she swears by.

Victoria Beckham plunges her face in ice-cold water to ease her hangovers.

The 50-year-old designer - who has four children with husband David Beckham - was advised to use a cold treatment to ease puffiness in the mornings, and she always carries out the process after a night out if she’s had wine to drink.

She told HELLO! Fashion Monthly magazine: “[My facialist] Melanie Grant says if I feel a bit puffy when I wake up in the morning to stick my head in a bowl of ice-cold water, and I do this often, especially after a couple of glasses of red wine the night before.”

The former Spice Girls singer kick-starts her day by drinking apple cider vinegar.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said: “I have a few rituals that I do to support my everyday health, like a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach in the morning.”

(From left): Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at the premiere of Lola in Los Angeles in February. Photo / Getty Images
(From left): Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at the premiere of Lola in Los Angeles in February. Photo / Getty Images

“Then David and I usually have a green smoothie. We add spinach, broccoli, celery, cucumber, avocado, apple, lemon and ginger, so it’s anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants and fibre.”

And Victoria believes in staying hydrated to facilitate glowing skin, as well as light therapy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said: “I do think the habits you’ve heard a million times work, like drink lots of water every day.”

“I use my LED machine most nights and have really noticed a difference in my skin, but I have to ensure I am consistent using it.”

Though Victoria’s 12-year-old daughter Harper often borrows her cosmetics, she doesn’t mind and is proud of the fact the youngster is a particular fan of her own beauty line.

Asked if Harper raids her makeup bag, she said: “Yes, and I take it as a compliment - Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products.”

“If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are on to a good thing.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment