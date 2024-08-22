Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham docuseries coming to Netflix

By Lana Andelane
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Jacquemus Fashion Show on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. Photo / Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Jacquemus Fashion Show on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. Photo / Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Nearly a year after the launch of Netflix’s David Beckham docuseries, the media giant has confirmed it’s Victoria’s turn in the streaming spotlight.

Many of us will have seen Netflix’s Beckham, the four-part docuseries that chronicled David Beckham’s life on and off the field. Talked-about moments included that viral exchange between David and Victoria Beckham over her “working class” background, while being driven to school in no less than a Rolls-Royce, as well as the couple addressing - somewhat - the long-standing allegations of David’s infidelity.

The popular series was a hit with viewers and critics alike, amassing an 88% approval rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and receiving five nominations for the upcoming 2024 Emmys.

Now, Netflix has announced it’s the former Spice Girl’s time to shine, with the streaming company announcing production on her upcoming docuseries is currently under way.

Victoria, affectionately known as “Posh Spice” from her time in the hugely popular British girl group, is a pop phenomenon-turned-businesswoman. After carving out a corner of pop culture during her stint with the 90s hitmakers, Victoria, now 50, went on to become a respected fashion designer and global style icon who currently serves as the creative director of her eponymous fashion label and beauty brand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Victoria Beckham label has received critical acclaim throughout the fashion industry since its inception in 2008, and has been worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian.

In a post to social media platform X, Netflix said the series will “follow her reinvention as a creative director of her own brand”, offering “exclusive access to Victoria, her fashion and beauty business, and her never-before-seen archives”.

A summary quoted by Harper’s Bazaar added: “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire - and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Speaking to E! News following Beckham’s launch on October 4, 2023, David, 49, gushed over his wife of 25 years: “She’s obviously very supportive, like she’s always been throughout our whole marriage and time together.”

In an interview with the Financial Times in January, Victoria admitted filming Beckham had been “quite liberating”, adding: “This was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easygoing here’.”

She and David, who wed in a lavish ceremony in July 1999, are parents to four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple sold the exclusive rights to photographs from their wedding to the British magazine OK! for £1 million, setting a record for the most expensive celebrity photo shoot in history.

However, Beckham wasn’t Victoria’s first documentary appearance - the star also featured in the 2007 American TV special Victoria Beckham: Coming to America, as well as the Spice Girls’ documentary films Spice Girls in America: A Tour Story (1999) and 2007′s Giving You Everything. The group also appeared in the 2012 documentary Spice Girls’ Story: Viva Forever!, which was critically panned.

Victoria Beckham launched her fashion line in 2008, evolving from her pop star roots. Photo / Luisa Opalesky, the New York Times
Victoria Beckham launched her fashion line in 2008, evolving from her pop star roots. Photo / Luisa Opalesky, the New York Times

Victoria’s forthcoming series, which has yet to be titled, will be produced by David’s production company Studio 99 - which also produced his own documentary - in association with Dorothy Street Pictures.

We will wait to hear more details about the upcoming docuseries - and to see if it will be as successful as its predecessor.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment