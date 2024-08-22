Nearly a year after the launch of Netflix’s David Beckham docuseries, the media giant has confirmed it’s Victoria’s turn in the streaming spotlight.
Many of us will have seen Netflix’s Beckham, the four-part docuseries that chronicled David Beckham’s life on and off the field. Talked-about moments included that viral exchange between David and Victoria Beckham over her “working class” background, while being driven to school in no less than a Rolls-Royce, as well as the couple addressing - somewhat - the long-standing allegations of David’s infidelity.
The popular series was a hit with viewers and critics alike, amassing an 88% approval rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and receiving five nominations for the upcoming 2024 Emmys.
Now, Netflix has announced it’s the former Spice Girl’s time to shine, with the streaming company announcing production on her upcoming docuseries is currently under way.
Victoria, affectionately known as “Posh Spice” from her time in the hugely popular British girl group, is a pop phenomenon-turned-businesswoman. After carving out a corner of pop culture during her stint with the 90s hitmakers, Victoria, now 50, went on to become a respected fashion designer and global style icon who currently serves as the creative director of her eponymous fashion label and beauty brand.