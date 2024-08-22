The Victoria Beckham label has received critical acclaim throughout the fashion industry since its inception in 2008, and has been worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian.

In a post to social media platform X, Netflix said the series will “follow her reinvention as a creative director of her own brand”, offering “exclusive access to Victoria, her fashion and beauty business, and her never-before-seen archives”.

A summary quoted by Harper’s Bazaar added: “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire - and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.”

In the most Posh news ever, a Victoria Beckham documentary series is now in production!



The series will follow her reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand — offering exclusive access to Victoria, her fashion and beauty business, and her never-before-seen archives. pic.twitter.com/CXf7HGn0qT — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

Speaking to E! News following Beckham’s launch on October 4, 2023, David, 49, gushed over his wife of 25 years: “She’s obviously very supportive, like she’s always been throughout our whole marriage and time together.”

In an interview with the Financial Times in January, Victoria admitted filming Beckham had been “quite liberating”, adding: “This was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easygoing here’.”

She and David, who wed in a lavish ceremony in July 1999, are parents to four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple sold the exclusive rights to photographs from their wedding to the British magazine OK! for £1 million, setting a record for the most expensive celebrity photo shoot in history.

However, Beckham wasn’t Victoria’s first documentary appearance - the star also featured in the 2007 American TV special Victoria Beckham: Coming to America, as well as the Spice Girls’ documentary films Spice Girls in America: A Tour Story (1999) and 2007′s Giving You Everything. The group also appeared in the 2012 documentary Spice Girls’ Story: Viva Forever!, which was critically panned.

Victoria Beckham launched her fashion line in 2008, evolving from her pop star roots. Photo / Luisa Opalesky, the New York Times

Victoria’s forthcoming series, which has yet to be titled, will be produced by David’s production company Studio 99 - which also produced his own documentary - in association with Dorothy Street Pictures.

We will wait to hear more details about the upcoming docuseries - and to see if it will be as successful as its predecessor.