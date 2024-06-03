Victoria Beckham has made a sentimental confession about her children. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has revealed the extent of her sentimental side.

Taking to Instagram this week, the 50-year-old fashion designer shared a snap of her 25-year-old son Brooklyn’s baby teeth on the bench.

Writing a light hearted caption, she joked, “Not that I’m sentimental but… U think I can throw your baby teeth away?? [sic]”

The former Spice Girl, who also shares Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 12 with David Beckham, is no stranger to sharing her love for her children and frequently shares pictures of her family together.

Victoria Beckham shared an image of her son's baby teeth. Photo / Instagram @victoriabeckham

Despite her love for her children, the star recently admitted she isn’t ready to become a grandmother.

Speaking to US Vogue in February, Victoria was asked about how she would feel if she became a grandmother. Growing flustered, the star said, “Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet. Unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.

“The last time I was with Anna [Wintour, Vogue editor], I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route’.

From left, Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Photo / AP

“But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!” The flustered fashion designer then added: “Christ, it’s hot, guys. It’s hot in here! What’s happening?!”

The Beckham’s eldest son married Nicola Peltz, 29, two years ago in an extravagant wedding.

While the pair are yet to welcome a child, the keen photographer shared a post to Instagram in April to commemorate their wedding anniversary and hinted at starting a family together.

Confessing Peltz is his “best friend and angel star”, he said he couldn’t have hoped for a “better person to spend my life with”, adding, “You are going to be the BEST mummy someday, I can’t wait to have babies with you baby girl. I will always and forever protect you and always keep you my number one.”

It comes after Victoria laid to rest any feud claims between herself and her daughter-in-law, insisting she is a big fan.

She gushed in her interview with US Vogue: “I think Nicola is wonderful. She’s so talented and so passionate in what she does, and her and Brooklyn make each other super-happy. That is wonderful to see.

“As a mother, all you want is for your kids to be happy.”

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola started after sources claimed Victoria was upset when her daughter-in-law didn’t wear a wedding dress from her label.