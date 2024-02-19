Victoria Beckham has revealed how she would feel about becoming a grandmother in the coming years. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is not ready to be a grandmother.

The former Spice Girls singer looks forward to the day one of she and her husband David’s four children - Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and 12-year-old Harper - become parents themselves, but she doesn’t think it will happen “just yet”, even though her eldest son married Nicola Peltz almost two years ago.

Asked how she feels about becoming a grandmother during a video interview with US Vogue, Victoria grew flustered and said: “Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet. Unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

“The last time I was with Anna [Wintour, Vogue editor], I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route’.

“But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!” The flustered fashion designer then added: “Christ, it’s hot, guys. It’s hot in here! What’s happening?!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 49-year-old laid to rest any feud claims between herself and her daughter-in-law, insisting she is a is a big fan.

She gushed: “I think Nicola is wonderful. She’s so talented and so passionate in what she does, and her and Brooklyn make each other super-happy. That is wonderful to see.

“As a mother, all you want is for your kids to be happy.”

(From left): Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the UK Premiere of Netflix's Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair on October 3, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Karwai Tang / WireImage

But Victoria tries not to offer her brood any advice when it comes to relationships.

She said: “I think you’ve just gotta be there for them. Communication is key, and [being] there to support them, support him and Nicola. I don’t like to offer advice. I’m always just there. Me and David, we’re always just there.”

The kind words come following reports of an ongoing “feud” between the Beckhams and Nicola, and after Brooklyn Beckham said in a new interview he was nervous the actress would jilt him at the altar.

He admitted to Interview magazine: “I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous. Right before, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what if she doesn’t walk down?’

“I was on my guard: ‘I’m marrying my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?’ But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I burst out crying. It was an amazing day.”

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola started when the pair were said to have been embroiled in a row after the actress didn’t wear a dress designed by Brooklyn’s mum.

Nicola has repeatedly insisted “it’s not a feud” in interviews and said plans simply fell through over Victoria’s dress, leading her to wear a custom Valentino gown at her wedding.