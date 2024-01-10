Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has quashed any suggestion of a rift between herself and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham with a gushing birthday post.

Brooklyn Beckham’s actress spouse turned 29 on Tuesday January 9 and the 49-year-old fashion designer paid a sweet tribute, hailing her as a “loving daughter-in-law”, and poking fun at her ability to dance in the sand in high-heeled cork wedges.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has cleared up rumours of a rift with her new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham on many occasions. Photo / Instagram

She wrote alongside an Instagram clip of the pair doing just that together on a recent family holiday to the Bahamas: “Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!

“The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx (sic)”

The birthday tribute comes following reports of an ongoing “feud” between the Beckhams and Nicola, and after Brooklyn Beckham said in a new interview he was nervous that the actress would jilt him at the altar.

He admitted to Interview magazine: “I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous. Right before, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what if she doesn’t walk down?’

“I was on my guard: ‘I’m marrying my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?’ But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I burst out crying. It was an amazing day.”

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola started when the pair were said to have been embroiled in a row after the actress didn’t wear a dress designed by Brooklyn’s mum.

Nicola has repeatedly insisted “it’s not a feud” in interviews and said plans simply fell through over Victoria’s dress, leading her to wear a custom Valentino gown at her wedding.