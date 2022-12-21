Victoria Beckham has seemingly addressed rumours of a feud between her and her son Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham appears to have addressed rumours of a feud between her and her son Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl appeared on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard this week where she revealed she is trying to “support” her eldest son in his recent marriage.

Victoria, who shares four children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, with husband David Beckham, 47, was asked if she and her husband give advice to their children and her answer seemingly references the alleged feud between her and Peltz.

“We’re so close to our children, I think it’s all about communication,” she said in response to the question adding, “You’re just trying to do the best that you can as a parent and support your kids. You want them to be happy, hard-working, good, kind human beings.”

The pop star turned fashion designer then added, “But ultimately, you know, the kids have got to do what they’re going to do. You’ve just got to be there to support them and love them.”

Rumours of a feud between the two women started circulating after Peltz and Brooklyn tied the knot in April.

David Beckham, Victoria, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo / Instagram

A source previously told the Daily Mail the feud began after it was revealed Peltz wasn’t going to wear one of Victoria’s designs for the wedding.

The source said, “She was always just going to let her design something. But she was never going to put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends,” the source said.

“It’s like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but then you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it.”

Rumours continued to swirl around the reason for the feud with another source claiming the reception speech at the wedding in which Marc Anthony – a close friend of the footballer – reportedly offended Peltz when he gave a “gushing” tribute to the mother of the groom in his speech”.

The source told Daily Mail at the time, “It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is.”

She added that Peltz was so “p***ed off” that “she stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mum and was crying her eyes out.”

However, in October rumours were seemingly put to bed with the Beckham family putting on a united front at Victoria Beckham’s Paris fashion week show.

Victoria Beckham shared this happy snap from her debut at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Instagram

The Daily Mail reported the famous family were in the front row for Victoria’s debut show at Paris Fashion Week, with the newlyweds making a low-key arrival to wish her good luck.

Victoria appeared overwhelmed as she walked the catwalk following her show, hugging her husband, David, and blowing a kiss to Brooklyn and Nicola.

She later posted a happy snap to Instagram of her whole family in the front row, captioning it: “‘It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB.”

Brooklyn reposted the pic to congratulate his mother on “a great show”. His wife followed suit, interrupting a slew of rescue dog posts on her Instagram to repost the same photo, congratulating Victoria on a “beautiful” show.

A source told the Daily Mail there were “lots of hugs” among the family at the event. “There were a lot of smiles and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.”