Fresh details have emerged about the rumoured feud between "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh details have come to light about the rumoured feud between British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law.

Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn – who she shares with football star David Beckham – married Nicola Peltz in April at her family's US$103 million ($168.6m) home in Palm Beach, with the bash covered by fashion bible Vogue. But the over-the-top ceremony is believed to have also deepened a rift between Victoria and Peltz.

A source told the Daily Mail that Peltz was offended by a speech that is said to have been given at the wedding by singer Marc Anthony, 53 – who is a close friend of David's.

The speech has been described as "gushing" and the outlet said it was "all about" Victoria.

"It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is," the source told the outlet.

David and Victoria Beckham with their children. Photo / Instagram

They said that Peltz enjoys being the centre of attention and had especially wanted that for her wedding day, adding that the bride was "really p****d off" over the speech.

"She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with (her sister) Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out," the source added.

Immediately after the wedding, Brooklyn, who has more than 14 million Instagram followers, changed his account handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola is now @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

The Daily Mail last month pointed out how the initial love affair between Victoria and Peltz had seemed to cool down.

Back in 2021, Victoria liked 25 of Peltz's Instagram posts in a three-month period, and Peltz liked 20 of hers in the same time frame.

Now, Victoria hasn't liked a single post by her daughter in law since May 27 — but she has been active on the platform, posting photos of her latest fashion designs, as well as of her husband and other children.

While the heiress posted on Instagram from her honeymoon with Brooklyn, spent on a yacht with her family in Italy, Victoria liked none of them.

The newlyweds took Peltz's parents – billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, 80, and his wife, Claudia, 67 – on their Italian honeymoon. Her father, Nelson, is chairman of the board at US fast food chain Wendy's, and her eldest brother Matthew also sits on the board.

The Beckhams were vacationing at the same time on another yacht nearby and it was not clear whether the families saw each other, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

The couple recently discussed the fact that the Transformers actress didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, followed by intensified speculation of a family row after the actor shared a picture of herself in tears.

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me," she wrote alongside the picture, explaining that, growing up in a large family, her "strong parents" had "hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart."

In an interview with Variety magazine, Peltz insisted there was no such rift with her in-laws, telling the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," she said.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn — who recently revealed he has 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife — "has become so, so close to the Peltzes, and to his wife's dad, especially," a family source told Page Six recently, adding that the bond has strained the star's relationship with his own parents.

The Cookin' With Brooklyn host even has the Peltz surname inked on his chest, in addition to many other tributes.