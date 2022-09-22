Fresh details have emerged about the rumoured feud between "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh details have emerged about the rumoured feud between "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law. Photo / Getty Images

Nicola Peltz claims Victoria Beckham blanked her for days after she asked her to design her wedding dress, adding fuel to the rumours of a rift between the pair.

The mother and daughter-in-law are reported to have fallen out after Peltz wore a Valentino wedding dress instead of one made by her mother-in-law when she married Brooklyn Beckham.

But now Peltz has claimed she wanted to wear one of the former Spice Girls' designs, but she was left hanging before eventually being told Victoria could not make one.

"I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Peltz told Grazia USA.

"I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."

David Beckham, Victoria, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo / Instagram

She added that her mother and father-in-law were "great in-laws" and it was a shame that people thought she had snubbed her mother-in-law to wear a Valentino dress.

Peltz and Brooklyn tied the knot at the heiress' family estate in Palm Springs, Florida, earlier this year.

An insider close to Peltz previously told the Daily Mail that she never planned to wear one of Victoria's dresses.

"She was always just going to let her design something. But she was never going to put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends," the source said.

"It's like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but then you let them cook it anyway. That's exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it."

More recently, fresh details emerged which suggested the tensions were deepened by a reception speech given by singer Marc Anthony. Anthony is a close friend of David.

Peltz is said to have been offended by a "gushing" tribute Anthony gave to the mother of the groom during his speech.

"It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is," the source told the Daily Mail, who claimed Peltz wanted to be the centre of attention on her wedding day and was "p***ed off" that she wasn't.

"She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mum and was crying her eyes out," the same source said.