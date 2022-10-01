Awkward clip emerges amid Beckham Peltz feud. Video / galafr

The Beckhams put on a united front in Paris this week challenging feud rumours plaguing the family, however, a new video has revealed an awkward moment.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz attended Victoria Beckham's fashion show yesterday amid claims of a bitter feud between the heiress and Spice Girl, but a new clip has raised suspicions once again.

Standing outside the Spice Girl turned fashion designer's Paris Fashion Week show, Victoria could be seen talking to her son as Peltz spoke to Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Tana Holding.

The 30-second clips show Victoria and Brooklyn happily chatting with Peltz standing close, with her back turned to the pair as she spoke to Holding and Brooklyn's sister, Harper Beckham.

Pre-wedding it appeared to be plain sailing for the families. Photo / Instagram

The mother and son duo appear to edge closer to Peltz with Brooklyn placing his hand on his wife's back and lightly grabbing the waistband of her jeans while he continued his conversation with his mother, however, Peltz doesn't appear to turn around and join them.

After being posted to TikTok, the footage quickly gained attention from fans, many taking to the comment section to make speculations.

One said, "was Nicola ignoring Posh?" while another said, "Well this doesn't put any rumours to rest, does it?"

"As a mum my heart breaks watching this. So much tension…" A third commented.

However, one fan said, "this looks so set up" while another defended the situation and said "people can't help themselves to search for dramas where there aren't. Nicola is just talking to somebody else".

It comes after The Daily Mail reported the famous family were in the front row for Victoria's debut show at Paris Fashion Week, with the newlyweds making a low-key arrival to wish her good luck.

Victoria appeared overwhelmed as she walked the catwalk following her show, hugging her husband, David, and blowing a kiss to Brooklyn and Nicola.

She later posted a happy snap to Instagram of her whole family in the front row, captioning it: "'It's Paris baby!! I'm so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB."

Victoria Beckham shared this happy snap from her debut at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Instagram

Brooklyn reposted the pic to congratulate his mother on "a great show". His wife followed suit, interrupting a slew of rescue dog posts on her Instagram to repost the same photo, congratulating Victoria on a "beautiful" show.

A source told the Daily Mail there were "lots of hugs" among the family at the event.

"There were a lot of smiles and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere."

Rumours of a feud have been circulating since Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish Palm Beach wedding.