Nicola Peltz has come off in a negative light in a a new doco which reveals more about her wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s nuptials may have been dubbed the “celebrity wedding of the year” in 2022. However, it reportedly didn’t go ahead without some major speed bumps along the way.

In the new documentary, Peltz Beckhams Vs The Wedding Planners, it is revealed the initial lawsuit was filed by The Last Airbender actress’ billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, against Plan Design Events (PDE). The case is then broken down, sharing little-known details of the legal battle from both sides, according to Fox News.

The Peltzes’ side of the story is shared first and the lawsuit is presented. Nelson sued wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba after he paid a $US159,000 ($237,000) deposit before firing them nine days after hiring them. The documentary then looks into the countersuit filed by Miami-based Braghin and Grijalba.

At the beginning of the documentary, one expert revealed, “Nicola comes across as a nightmare bride. Exactly the sort of person you don’t want having your phone number.”

Here are some of the biggest revelations from the Discovery+ documentary.

Nicola Peltz wore Valentino Haute Couture to marry Brooklyn Beckham at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / British Vogue

How it all started

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham started dating in October 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. After less than a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement on social media in July 2020, with Peltz revealing Beckham had made her “the luckiest girl in the world”.

Peltz and Beckham tied the knot in April last year on the Peltz family’s multimillion-dollar estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola and her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, employed well-known wedding planner Preston Bailey to arrange the huge event, but he stepped away from the project just six weeks before the wedding, leaving the Peltz family in a frenzy.

Bailey told Page Six in February he decided to step away from the job 11 months into the planning process because he “over-committed”.

“I couldn’t deliver to the quality I was used to,” Bailey told the publication.

Plan Design Events

Plan Design Events, owned by Braghin and Grijalba, was approached by Nelson six weeks before the nuptials were set to take place.

The documentary reveals the wedding planners only worked on Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding for nine days before Nelson dismissed their services. In December 2022, Nelson filed a lawsuit against PDE, demanding his $US159,000 security deposit back.

According to the lawsuit, which is seen in the first part of the documentary, Nelson claimed that Braghin and Grijalba “hoodwinked” him into thinking they could handle an event of such a size and standard.

The countersuit

After Nelson filed the lawsuit against Plan Design Events, Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit, arguing their nine days of work needed to be compensated, which is why they didn’t give the $US159,000 deposit back.

The wedding-planning pair dubbed Nelson the “billionaire bully” in the countersuit. Per the documentary, Nelson reportedly called them to fire them and asked them, “Are you crying?” after giving them the harsh news.

In the documentary, Braghin and Grijalba provided roughly 150 pages of evidence to support their claims, much of which consisted of screenshots of text messages from a group chat they were in with Nicola and her mum.

The documentary revealed that over a 12-hour period, 258 text messages were sent in the group chat with the wedding planners.

The text messages painted Nicola as a “nightmare bride” who was said to be too focused on the A-lister guest list and brought “total carnage” to the planning of the big day, according to expert commentary.

The guest list featured the likes of Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Mel C, Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s wife at the time.

In the countersuit, it was revealed the Beckhams’ side of the wedding invitee list was completed when they took on the wedding planning six weeks before the nuptials. However, Nicola and her family kept on making changes to the guest list.

Multiple messages from Nicola were exposed in the documentary about her concerns regarding having a look at the guest list and the invitees’ plus-ones.

“just would LOVE to see who’s coming to my wedding haha [sic],” Peltz purportedly wrote in one text.

In Peltz Beckhams Vs The Wedding Planners, Brooklyn was dubbed an “ultimate nepo baby” who hasn’t quite found his calling in life. The documentary commented on his failed soccer career, as well as his forays into modelling and cooking over the years.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the UK premiere of Netflix's Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair on October 3, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Beckhams in the dark

The documentary revealed Nicola and the Peltz family made sure the wedding planning drama wasn’t shared with Victoria Beckham.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham [Brooklyn’s mother] could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the complaint in the wedding planner’s countersuit said, according to the documentary.

The first episode made Nicola seem as though she was “obsessed” with the celebrity status the Beckhams brought to her big day.

Peltz Beckhams Vs The Wedding Planners also shed light on the fact that prior to Nicola’s romance with her now-husband Brooklyn, she did not have the celebrity status she has now as a result of their highly-publicised relationship.

Nicola had dabbled in acting in the past, taking on small roles in Old and Holidate. The heiress is making her directorial debut with Lola, which is set to be released in February 2024.

Resolution

The parties involved in the legal dispute reached a settlement in September.

The documentary shared a joint statement from both sides.

“The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed,” the statement shared.

“As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the Care Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together,” the statement concluded.