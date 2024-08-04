David and Victoria Beckham enter ‘new chapter’ in their relationship

“We’ve never had an enormous amount of staff, if you like. We do have nannies and we do have our parents, who have been amazing. But you do feel like you’re juggling.”

Victoria “didn’t have much of a social life” while her kids were younger. But the loved-up couple are now embarking on a new phase in their lives.

The former Spice Girl said: “Being a wife, mum and fulfilling your dreams in regard to what your passions are, and what you love to do in regards to work, was enough. But then the kids get older and they flee the nest and have their own passions.

Victoria and David Beckham attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

“Now myself and David are in the next chapter [sic].

“Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group - she loves to do her own thing, and we’re super, super-close, but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together.”

Despite this, Victoria loves that she’s always been able to balance her career with her family life.

The signer-turned-designer said: “I feel very thankful and grateful that I have not compromised with my career, and I can still do what I love, and I enjoy it.”