David and Victoria Beckham enter ‘new chapter’ in their relationship

The celebrity couple are preparing to be empty nesters soon, with only one child left at home.
David and Victoria Beckham have entered the “next chapter” of their lives.
The 49-year-old sports star and Victoria, 50, have been married since 1999, but the British couple have entered a new phase in their relationship, with so many of their kids having left home.
Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, with David - told Vogue Australia: “We woke up this morning and said, ‘We’re so proud of the kids, they’re such great, kind, sweet, humble, funny, hard-working young adults’.
“Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger,” she said.